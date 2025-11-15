Mumbai News: BMC Releases Draft Ward-Wise Reservation For 227 Wards, Seeks Public Suggestions Until November 20

BMC publishes draft ward-wise reservation and invites objections and suggestions from citizens | X - @mybmc

Mumbai: The BMC on Friday published the draft ward-wise reservation determined through the draw conducted on Tuesday. The civic body has now invited objections or suggestions regarding the draft ward-wise reservation, which can be submitted from November 14 to 20.

Draft Reservation Displayed Across All 24 Wards

The draft ward-wise reservation has been officially displayed at the BMC headquarters as well as on the notice boards of all 24 administrative wards. Citizens and organizations can submit their suggestions, feedback, or related concerns to the respective civic wards within the next six days. The final notification will be issued after scrutinizing all responses received during this period.

114 of 227 Wards Reserved for Women Across Categories

Out of Mumbai’s 227 wards, 114 are reserved for women including 8 SC, 1 ST, 31 OBC, and 74 general category women. SC and ST reservations were allocated based on population, followed by OBC and general category women.

This time, several former mayors and former corporators have been affected by the reservation, creating opportunities for many new faces to contest the elections. As a result, all political parties are busy evaluating and selecting suitable candidates for each ward.

