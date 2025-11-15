Bombay HC Directs Thane Joint CP To File Personal Reply Over Alleged Drug-Planting Incident

Bombay High Court directs Thane Joint CP to file a detailed, non-delegated reply in alleged drug-planting case | File pic

Mumbai: Noting that “serious allegations” had been levelled against a police officer for allegedly planting psychotropic substances on a citizen, the Bombay High Court has directed the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Thane Police Commissionerate, to file a detailed reply — clarifying that he “shall not delegate” this task to any subordinate. The court also ordered preservation of all relevant CCTV footage.

Petitioner Claims He Was Abducted and Framed

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and RR Bhonsale was hearing a petition filed by Mohammed Saif Mushtaq Chasmawala, who alleged that he was kidnapped on March 16, 2025, by plain-clothed policemen from outside his relative’s home in Andheri. Chasmawala, who buys and resells vehicles and has a notable social media presence, collaborates with influencers.

Allegation of Drugs Planted to Fabricate NDPS Case

According to the plea, he was picked up by policemen, taken to an unknown location and assaulted. The officers allegedly planted drugs on him and fabricated a story that he had travelled to Mumbra on his motorcycle to sell narcotics. An FIR was later registered against him under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of 65.5 grams of mephedrone (MD).

CCTV Footage Contradicts Police Claims, Says Defence

His advocates, Satyavrat Joshi and Shivani Kondekar, argued that although police claimed to have recovered his bike from Mumbra, CCTV footage from his relative’s residence clearly showed the bike being taken away by policemen from Amboli. Joshi submitted that officers subsequently planted drugs on Chasmawala to justify the arrest.

Petition Alleges False Showing of Arrest Location

Chasmawala’s petition further alleged that although he was detained within the jurisdiction of Amboli Police Station in Mumbai, he was falsely shown as arrested near Bada Kabrastan under Mumbra Police Station in Thane district. In May, the High Court had directed Mumbra Police to preserve CCTV footage from all relevant toll nakas between March 15 and 18 and to secure call detail records of officers involved in the investigation.

HC Directs Joint CP to File Detailed Reply Without Delegation

Observing the gravity of the accusations, the High Court said: “As a serious allegation is levelled against the Police Officer of planting psychotropic substance on the person of Petitioner, we deem it appropriate to direct the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Thane Police Commissionerate to file a detailed reply to the Petition.”

Joint CP Asked to Examine CCTV, Case Records and Witnesses

The court also asked the Joint CP to examine the entire case record and CCTV footage from locations linked to the alleged abduction. If any footage is unavailable, he must record statements of witnesses along the route from Amboli to Mumbra. The matter will be heard next on November 26.

