Bombay HC Slams Son’s Plea To Stop Elderly Parents Using His Home, Orders Him To Provide ‘Respect, Love And Care’

Bombay High Court directs son to ensure respectful care for his elderly parents during medical visits

Mumbai, November 14: Expressing strong displeasure over a son’s plea seeking to restrain his elderly parents from using his Mumbai residence during their visits for medical treatment, the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed him to ensure that they are treated with “utmost respect, love and care.”

Son Challenged 2018 Civil Court Order

The son had approached the HC challenging a January 20, 2018, order of the City Civil Court, which had refused to grant an injunction preventing his parents—currently residing in Kolhapur—from using his transit accommodation at Goregaon (East) whenever they travelled to Mumbai for treatment. The HC described the appeal as a “sorry state of affairs.”

Court Laments Decline in Moral Values

“This is one more instance and sorry state of affairs where a son instead of discharging the moral duty of taking care of his ailing and aged parents has filed a suit seeking restrain order,” the court observed, lamenting a decline in moral values.

Referring to cultural ideals, the court said: “The moral values inculcated in our culture have fallen to such an extent that we have forgotten Shravan Kumar who took his parents for pilgrimage and on the way laid down his life.”

Caring for Parents Is a ‘Labour of Love’: HC

The judge remarked that caring for parents “is not just a sacred and moral duty, it’s a labour of love,” emphasising that honouring and supporting them is akin to “honouring God himself.” The court noted the harsh irony that “parents can take care of ten children, but sometimes ten children cannot take care of their parents.”

HC: All Three Sons Must Care for Parents

Without delving into the merits of the property dispute, the court said the parents must be cared for by their three sons—one in Mumbai (the appellant), another in Airoli, and the third in Kolhapur. The senior couple requires regular treatment in Mumbai at J.J. Hospital, as well as in Panvel and Kolhapur.

Court Issues Detailed Interim Directions

As an interim arrangement, the court issued a series of directions. It ordered that whenever the parents need treatment in Mumbai, they must inform the son in advance. On the day of their arrival, “the plaintiff-son or his wife will go and receive the defendants-parents at the place of embarkment and take them” to his residence. He or a family member must accompany them to the hospital or clinic and bear all medical expenses.

Son Must Escort Parents and Ensure Respectful Treatment

After treatment, the son must escort them back to their residence and ensure they are treated with “utmost respect, love and care.” He was also directed to make suitable travel arrangements whenever the couple wishes to visit their other sons in Panvel or Kolhapur.

Breach Will Invite Contempt Proceedings

Any breach of these directions, the court warned, would invite contempt proceedings. The court added that the directions were “illustrative,” and the son must ensure no “inconvenience or harm of any nature whatsoever” is caused to his parents.

