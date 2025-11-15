Nitin Gadkari Rejects Maharashtra’s Proposal To Relocate Dahisar Toll Plaza, Escalating Political Row

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | File Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has formally rejected the proposal to relocate the Dahisar Toll Plaza on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48), intensifying an already heated political and civic dispute.

Gadkari Rejects Relocation Citing Policy Violations

In a letter dated 11 November 2025, addressed to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Gadkari said the relocation proposal originally pushed by the state government was not feasible. His decision came after reviewing the state’s request sent through Sarnaik’s letter dated 23 September.

Gadkari cited three key reasons for rejecting the relocation:

The shift would reduce the distance between two NHAI toll plazas to approximately 30 km, violating mandated spacing norms.

The proposed site falls within municipal corporation limits, making it unsuitable as per guidelines.

Moving a non-National Highway (non-NH) toll plaza onto a National Highway violates the NH Toll Fee Policy issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

He advised the state government to explore other congestion-mitigation measures instead of attempting to shift the plaza within NHAI’s Right of Way.

State Push Meets Firm Central Refusal

Sarnaik had been advocating relocation for months, backed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Officials were instructed to identify an alternative site, including areas near the Versova Creek stretch, and Sarnaik had personally met Gadkari to push for the shift.

However, Gadkari’s clear rejection has stalled the proposal and complicated the political narrative around the issue.

50-Metre Shift Offers Minimal Relief

On 13 November, two days after Gadkari’s letter, the Dahisar Toll Plaza was partially shifted by about 50 metres towards the Mira-Bhayandar side. Sarnaik described the move as part of a phased relocation, claiming the remaining portion would also be moved soon.

Authorities said this minor adjustment would free space to add two additional lanes on the Mumbai-bound side to ease congestion at the entry point to Mira-Bhayandar.

Sarnaik termed it a citizen-centric decision, saying, “We promised this relocation would happen on 13 November, and today we have fulfilled that promise.”

Despite this, commuters reported little to no improvement, with long queues and peak-hour delays continuing.

Opposition Terms Move Ineffective and Legally Dubious

The partial shift has sparked strong political criticism. Senior Congress leader and former MLC Muzaffar Hussain called the 50-metre adjustment insignificant, arguing it could not alleviate congestion.

He also raised legal concerns, stating that collecting toll for one district at a location falling within another district is not valid. Hussain proposed relocating the toll plaza at least until 2027 to the 20,000 sq. m. old Octroi Naka land in Mira-Bhayandar and urged the state to defer the planned civic hall construction on that plot.

“Using that space would completely solve this issue. But neither the representatives nor the government is paying attention,” he said.

Local Resistance Adds to the Impasse

Villagers along the highway have opposed shifting the toll plaza deeper into Vasai-Virar or Mira-Bhayandar, arguing it would disrupt daily movement and local commuting patterns. Their opposition, backed by the Bhoomiputra Foundation and BJP leaders, has contributed to a months-long deadlock in identifying a feasible relocation site.

Congestion Persists as Long-Term Solution Remains Elusive

As political leaders trade charges and authorities weigh alternatives, traffic congestion near the Dahisar Toll Plaza remains a daily ordeal for thousands of motorists. With Gadkari’s rejection ruling out any relocation within NHAI’s Right of Way, the debate over a long-term, legally compliant solution is expected to intensify in the coming months.