 Navale Bridge Accident: Supriya Sule Urges Nitin Gadkari To Start Work On Elevated Road Between Narhe & Ravet
HomePuneNavale Bridge Accident: Supriya Sule Urges Nitin Gadkari To Start Work On Elevated Road Between Narhe & Ravet

This comes after eight people were killed and 14 others injured when a car was crushed between two large container trucks, with a huge fire engulfing all three vehicles on the Navale Bridge on Thursday evening

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Friday urged Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari to instruct the relevant authorities to immediately start the work on the elevated road between Narhe and Ravet in Pune.

This comes after eight people were killed and 14 others injured when a car was crushed between two large container trucks, with a huge fire engulfing all three vehicles on the Navale Bridge on Thursday evening.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sule wrote, "The accident that happened yesterday at Navale Bridge is very unfortunate. In this incident, some citizens died and many were injured. Earlier accidents have also occurred here. To prevent this, it is necessary to immediately begin construction of the approved elevated road from Narhe to Ravet and other elevated roads. Along with this, there is a need to continuously create awareness about road safety and immediately conduct a safety audit of the roads passing near the cities."

article-image

"My humble request to the Union Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari: please instruct the relevant authorities to immediately start the work on the elevated road between Narhe and Ravet. Along with this, a campaign should be undertaken to effectively implement road safety measures," she added.

Meanwhile, the Pune Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the deceased driver and cleaner of a truck involved in the horrific crash. Police said the owner of the truck has also been booked.

article-image

The deceased truck driver, Rustam Khan (35), and cleaner Mushtaq Khan (31), hailed from Rajasthan, police said. Truck owner Tahir Khan (45) was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident, they added.

"We have registered an offence against the driver and the cleaner, both dead, and the owner of the truck for culpable homicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act," an official said.

