 'Pune Neglected Due To Mumbai,' Says X User; Netizens Echo The Sentiment
"Pune is ignored, else the city would’ve been much ahead of Hyderabad," a user commented

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
'Pune Neglected Due To Mumbai,' Says X User; Netizens Echo The Sentiment | Sourced

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Aviral Bhatnagar, took to the microblogging site and stated that the administration is neglecting the development of Pune due to its proximity to Mumbai.

Bhatnagar wrote, "Pune, despite being Maharashtra's fastest-growing city and probably India's largest fast-growing city, is neglected."

"Due to the shadow of capital Mumbai, Pune has a Tier 2 city airport, barely any public infra, and poor roads. The city would have been an exemplary giant in any other state," he added.

Meanwhile, netizens echoed the sentiment.

"Pune is ignored else the city would’ve been much ahead of Hyderabad," a user commented.

"Poor planning and infrastructure are holding it back. Not to forget all the Bhaus, Aamdar, Khasdaars who just want their flex boards all over but have nothing to show for what they have actually done for their wards or constituency," said another user.

"Overgrown, expensive real estate, high cost of living, high AQI village... it does not match Mumbai of even 1925 in some aspects," a third user wrote.

"Also, it is not being developed in a planned way. Mahalunge and Kharadi were touted to be planned cities, but the situation there is worse than in villages," a fourth user noted.

Check out the reactions below:

