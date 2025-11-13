 Pune: PMPML Faces ₹25-30 Crore Annual Loss Due To Frequent Bus Breakdowns
Pune: PMPML Faces ₹25-30 Crore Annual Loss Due To Frequent Bus Breakdowns

Pune: PMPML Faces ₹25-30 Crore Annual Loss Due To Frequent Bus Breakdowns

According to official data, PMPML is generating approximately ₹50 crore per month after the fare hike. Through the Apli PMPML app, the transport body has generated ₹83.20 crore from October 2024 to October 2025

Ankit Shukla
Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMPML Faces ₹25-30 Crore Annual Loss Due To Frequent Bus Breakdowns | File Photo

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is facing a severe financial crisis, with nearly 30 per cent to 36 per cent of its annual income - around ₹25 to ₹30 crore - being lost each year due to frequent bus breakdowns and maintenance issues. Despite operating in a city of one crore people, the public transport utility has only around 2,035 functional buses, out of which 200 to 300 buses are always under maintenance.

According to official data, PMPML is generating approximately ₹50 crore per month after the fare hike. Through the Apli PMPML app, the transport body has generated ₹83.20 crore from October 2024 to October 2025. Currently, more than 20 lakh passengers have downloaded the Apli PMPML app.

Pankaj Deore, Managing Director of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Currently, PMPML is facing losses. One of the major reasons for this loss is bus breakdowns and a shortage of buses. However, 2,000 more buses have been sanctioned by the government, including 1,000 CNG buses and 1,000 electric buses. After the addition of new buses, the heavy load on the old buses will be minimised, which could result in fewer breakdowns. Additionally, old diesel-based buses will be removed from the fleet. We will be the first district in the country to operate a fully eco-friendly fleet. After the addition of new buses, passengers will get better facilities and a better environment in the buses. We are hoping the footfall will grow and there will also be a hike in revenue.”

Meanwhile, passengers alleged that poor facilities have led them to choose private vehicles instead.

Anjali Ahuja, a regular passenger, speaking to FPJ, highlighted, “Currently, the city has approximately one crore population, out of which more than 80 per cent of people own their private vehicles, leading to more chaos. That clearly shows the failure of public transport. If the administration is able to provide better transport service, then there are chances that people will prefer it as the first priority. But due to unscheduled timings and deteriorating conditions, they are left to go for another option. The administration needs to focus on it and do the needful.”

Another passenger, Rahul More, expressed, “Many people are ignoring PMPML due to the facilities they are providing to passengers. Passengers always suffer technical glitches while doing online transactions and tracking buses. The technical part of the administration is too weak. Officials also need to focus on it.”

Revenue through the PMPML App

Oct 2024 - ₹4,20,37,832

Nov 2024 - ₹3,61,26,467

Dec 2024 - ₹4,73,85,139

Jan 2025 - ₹5,38,89,746

Feb 2025 - ₹5,18,06,869

Mar 2025 - ₹5,95,94,402

Apr 2025 - ₹6,11,82,857

May 2025 - ₹6,03,23,186

Jun 2025 - ₹7,62,64,378

Jul 2025 - ₹9,40,54,612

Aug 2025 - ₹8,79,49,259

Sep 2025 - ₹8,57,47,826

Oct 2025 - ₹7,56,63,762 

