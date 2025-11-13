 Big Infra Push! PMC To Build 19 Roads & Bridges Worth ₹982 Crore Across Pune - Here's All You Need To Know
A review meeting was held on Wednesday regarding these projects under the chairmanship of Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Divte. The civic body has proposed a total of 19 works, covering about 37 km of road length, to be implemented on a PPP basis

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the development of several key road and bridge projects across the city under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The total estimated project cost is ₹982 crore, which aims to improve road infrastructure and connectivity in major areas, including Kharadi, Mundhwa, Lohegaon, Mohammadwadi, Kondhwa, Bavdhan, Baner and Katraj.

A review meeting was held on Wednesday regarding these projects under the chairmanship of Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Divte. The civic body has proposed a total of 19 works, covering about 37 km of road length, to be implemented on a PPP basis.

The project aims at developing several concrete roads, dividers, footpaths, rainwater drainage lines, and street lighting infrastructure. Out of the total proposed work, 12 km of road construction has already been completed, while the remaining projects are in progress.

The PMC had earlier approved the policy for developing roads and bridges under PPP through private participation in exchange for development credit notes. This policy was sanctioned under Standing Committee Resolution No. 936 dated January 5, 2021.

During the meeting, Divte instructed the Road Department officials to expedite the process of land acquisition for road widening through Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and to coordinate with the concerned departments. He also directed officials to organise meetings with landowners and to computerise the credit note expenditure process for better transparency.

The following major road projects are among those identified for PPP development:

1. Shivne–Kharadi River Road – 3 km, 24 m width

2. R.P. Road parallel to Wagholi–Nagar Road (south side) – 4 km, 30 m width

3. Two roads bypassing Mundhwa Chowk – 3.5 km, 24 m width

4. D.P. Road from Baner–Balewadi to Hinjewadi – 1.5 km, 30 m width

5. R.P. Road between Khadi Machine Chowk and Wadki – 9 km, 60 m width

6. Warje Rosary School to Ambedkar Chowk – length to be finalised

7. Suncity to Nanded City Road – 0.7 km, 30 m width

8. Lohegaon 509 to Dhanori Road – 0.8 km, 36 m width

9. V.I.T. College to Kondhwa Talab Factory Road – 1.1 km, 30 m width

10. Service roads parallel to Wakad–Katraj Bypass – 24 km total

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for these roads will be prepared at the earliest. Once the DPRs are received, the PMC will take strategic decisions on executing the projects through PPP or alternate methods.

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance Pune’s road network and ease traffic congestion in key urban corridors, officials said.

