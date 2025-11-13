 Pune VIDEO: Frustrated Mahindra Thar Owner Ties Donkeys To SUV, Drags It To Wakad Showroom In Protest
Pune VIDEO: Frustrated Mahindra Thar Owner Ties Donkeys To SUV, Drags It To Wakad Showroom In Protest

A few months ago, a man named Ganesh Sangade from Junnar bought the car from Sahyadri Motors. The car started giving him problems from the start. He said that, despite taking the car multiple times to the showroom, the problems weren't solved

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking disapproval of post-sales service in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad, a man tied a pair of donkeys to his SUV car and took them to the showroom. The car in question is the famous Mahindra Thar, and the showroom is Mahindra Sahyadri Motors near Hinjawadi Flyover in Wakad.

A few months ago, a man named Ganesh Sangade from Junnar bought the car from Sahyadri Motors. The car started giving him problems from the start. He said that, despite taking the car multiple times to the showroom, the problems weren't solved.

Tired of this, as a form of protest, Sangade tied his car to a pair of donkeys and made them pull the car towards Sahyadri Motors in Wakad. He also had a mini procession throughout the small journey, where dhol tasha was played. This form of protest has caught everyone's attention, and the videos of it have gone viral on social media.

Speaking regarding the issue, Ganesh Sangade said, “A few months ago, I bought the car due to its reputation. However, the car has given me problems since the start. Based on the distance covered, there are services recommended. Even at that time, I bought the car, but my problems weren't solved.”

Listing down his problems, Sangade said, “My car has water leakage. The mileage of my car is always low; it goes on reserve every day. My car's paint has deteriorated, and rust has formed in some places. There is a problem with the engine too, as the car is making noise when I drive it.”

