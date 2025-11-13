 Pune: Wagholi Residents Move Bombay High Court Against PMC Over Lack Of Basic Infrastructure
During a recent inspection visit to Wagholi, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram admitted that “Wagholi is the dirtiest part of the city.”

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Bombay High Court | ANI

Team WACO (Wagholi Against Corruption Organisation) has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) "illegal" collection of property taxes in Wagholi. The organisation argues that residents should not be required to pay taxes when basic infrastructure, including roads, water supply and drainage systems, is severely lacking.

During a recent inspection visit to Wagholi, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram admitted that “Wagholi is the dirtiest part of the city.” WACO has termed this statement as PMC’s negligence toward the area’s development and civic maintenance.

Anil Kumar Mishra, President of Team WACO, expressed the group’s frustration over PMC’s continued negligence. “We have been raising these issues for years,” he stated. “Despite organising four major protests demanding better infrastructure, PMC has not addressed our concerns. The condition in Wagholi remains the same - bad roads, inadequate water supply and a non-existent drainage system. We are planning to present the video of this statement as evidence in court. This move will strengthen our ongoing legal battle and ensure the rightful civic services for Wagholi residents."

Sushil Deo Pandey, a resident of Wagholi, said, "The PMC chief is saying that Wagholi is the dirtiest part of Pune. Imagine how we have been enduring the pain for so many years. The pain of having no basic amenities, but still, we are paying taxes to the PMC. We want the authorities to provide basic infrastructure first and then ask us to pay the property taxes. We demand that we should not be made to pay taxes till we get the basic facilities."

Another resident of Wagholi, Dhiraj Patil, said, "We are paying taxes and in return we are not getting anything, we don't have any roads, drainage system and proper garbage disposal facility. After following up with the authorities, finally, the PMC commissioner visited our area and said that this is one of the dirtiest parts of the city. We urge the government to provide us with basic facilities at the earliest, and once we get the facilities, we will be paying taxes."

