Southern Command Showcases Integrated Combat Capabilities In Akhand Prahar As Part Of Exercise Trishul |

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of Konark Corps during Exercise Akhand Prahar, conducted in the Desert Sector as part of the Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

The exercise validated full-spectrum combat readiness of Konark Corps through integrated employment of all arms and services — from mechanised and infantry manoeuvres to the execution of land operations by the Rudra Brigade, Special Heliborne Operations, and coordinated Attack Helicopter missions by Army Aviation.

Seamless synergy with the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through Fighter Ground Attack missions in close support of land forces. Employment of indigenous drones, counter-drone systems and EW grids further enhanced battlefield transparency, precision and control, underscoring India’s growing technological edge and Atmanirbharta.

The exercise reaffirmed the Corps’ transformation into a modern, agile and networked force — future-ready for multi-domain, high-tempo operations.

The Army Commander commended all participating formations and units for their professionalism, innovation and joint operational excellence — epitomising SouthernCommand’s ethos of Jointness, Technology Absorption and Operational Excellence.