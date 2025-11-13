Caught On Video: Charholi Murder Inside Fortuner Shocks Pimpri-Chinchwad; Hunt On For Accused | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Chilling CCTV footage of the Charholi murder, which happened inside a Toyota Fortuner car, has surfaced. The video shows the brutality of the murder and inhumane behaviour afterwards. The murder was reported on Wednesday evening while the accused are still absconding.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The motive behind this crime was an internal dispute between a friend's group on Wednesday evening. The incident took place around 6 PM near Shri Sai Road Carrier, Charholi, on Alankapuram 90 Feet Road.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Gilbile (37, Wadmukhwadi). His brother, Sachin Shankar Gilbile (40, Wadmukhwadi), has complained to Dighi Police Station. Dighi Police have booked Amit Jeevan Pathare (35, Charholi) and Vikrant Thakur (Solu, Khed) under BNS sections 103 (punishment for murder), 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and relevant sections of the Arms Act of 1959 and the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951.

Nitin Gilbile and his two friends had come to Shri Sai Road Carrier, Charholi, on Alankapuram 90 Feet Road on Wednesday evening. While the three were sitting in a Toyota Fortuner car with registration number MH 14 LL 8900, they had an argument over personal reasons. During this dispute, the deceased Nitin left the car. The person sitting behind came out too. Speaking something, Nitin sat again in the front passenger seat of the car.

Suddenly, one of the accused shot him in the head, and he died on the spot. After killing him, his body was inhumanely thrown out of the Toyota Fortuner car, and his legs were stuck in the door. They were pulled outside, and the accused fled, running the wheels of the car over his body.

The Dighi Police and Crime Branch police rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident. A search for the accused is currently underway.

Senior Police Inspector Pramod Wagh, in charge of the Dighi Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, “The incident happened on Wednesday evening. A case of murder has been registered. We are investigating the matter further. The accused are absconding, and five teams have been formed to look for them. They will be arrested soon. The motive of the crime is not clear yet.”