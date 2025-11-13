 Pune: 'Not Leaving NCP,' Says Rupali Thombre After Controversy Over Remarks On Rupali Chakankar
Rupali Thombre revealed that she had received offers from other political parties

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Patil-Thombre has clarified her stand after being asked to submit an explanation letter by her party over remarks against the State Women’s Commission and NCP’s State Women’s Wing President, Rupali Chakankar.

Speaking to the media, Thombre confirmed that she had submitted her explanation to the party on Monday. In a press meet, she said, “I was asked by the party to submit a clarification regarding my statements about the State Women’s Commission and its president. I have already given my response. I have not spoken anything defamatory about anyone."

article-image

She admitted that her statements on the Phaltan doctor suicide case had sparked widespread reactions across Maharashtra, but maintained that her intention was never to disrespect anyone.

Commenting on her removal from the post of party spokesperson, Thombre claimed that NCP chief Ajit Pawar was unaware of the decision. “Ajit Dada did not know about my removal. I, along with Amol Mitkari and Vaishali Nagawade, asked him why this decision was taken. He assured us that he would look into the matter within two days,” she added.

article-image

Thombre also revealed that she had received offers from other political parties. “Both factions of Shiv Sena and even the BJP approached me. Some leaders truly value hardworking people. However, I have not considered leaving my party,” she said.

Defending her earlier remarks, Thombre said, “I have always stood by my colleagues, including Rupali Chakankar. I spoke out only to ensure justice. The Women’s Commission should have expressed condolences to the victim’s family. There were lapses in their handling of the case, and leaders like Sunil Tatkare have the right to question them.”

article-image

She also addressed the police case filed against her at Khadak Police Station, claiming that it was registered due to pressure from leaders within her own party. “Many cases have been filed against me because I work for the people. This one, too, was influenced by internal politics," she said.

Despite the controversy, Thombre reaffirmed her commitment to the NCP. “As of today, I am a dedicated worker of the Nationalist Congress Party and will contest elections under the clock symbol," she said.

