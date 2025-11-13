'I Will Use My Conscience And Decide,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Resignation Demand After Pune Land Deal

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Pune: Reacting to an activist's demand for resignation in the wake of a dubious land deal involving his son's firm, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he will use his conscience and take a decision.

A private firm linked to Ajit Pawar's son Parth is at the centre of a now scrapped Rs 300-crore deal pertaining to a government plot in Pune's Mundhwa area.

After allegations of irregularities and criticism from the Opposition, the state government last week cancelled the deal and ordered an inquiry headed by a senior IAS officer in the revenue department.

Social activist Anjali Damania has demanded Ajit Pawar's resignation over the alleged land scam.

"I will use my conscience and take a decision," the deputy CM told reporters in Pune when asked about Damania's demand for his resignation.

Ajit Pawar has defended his son, claiming Parth was unaware that the land purchased by the company belonged to the government.

To a question on the November 10 car blast in Delhi, Ajit Pawar said a security review meeting was held in Mumbai on Tuesday and Maharashtra was placed on high alert.

"Yesterday we were in Mumbai and had a discussion with the Chief Minister. (At the meeting) he instructed all police officers to be on high alert. We have spoken to everyone concerned. After such incidents, security situation in major cities is reviewed," he added.

