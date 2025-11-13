 'I Will Use My Conscience And Decide,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Resignation Demand After Pune Land Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'I Will Use My Conscience And Decide,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Resignation Demand After Pune Land Deal

'I Will Use My Conscience And Decide,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Resignation Demand After Pune Land Deal

A private firm linked to Ajit Pawar's son Parth is at the centre of a now scrapped Rs 300-crore deal pertaining to a government plot in Pune's Mundhwa area. After allegations of irregularities and criticism from the Opposition, the state government last week cancelled the deal and ordered an inquiry headed by a senior IAS officer in the revenue department.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Pune: Reacting to an activist's demand for resignation in the wake of a dubious land deal involving his son's firm, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he will use his conscience and take a decision.

A private firm linked to Ajit Pawar's son Parth is at the centre of a now scrapped Rs 300-crore deal pertaining to a government plot in Pune's Mundhwa area.

After allegations of irregularities and criticism from the Opposition, the state government last week cancelled the deal and ordered an inquiry headed by a senior IAS officer in the revenue department.

Social activist Anjali Damania has demanded Ajit Pawar's resignation over the alleged land scam.

FPJ Shorts
'I Will Use My Conscience And Decide,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Resignation Demand After Pune Land Deal
'I Will Use My Conscience And Decide,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Resignation Demand After Pune Land Deal
CBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14
CBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14
Fraudsters Exploit FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Name, Retired LIC Officer Loses ₹99 Lakh In Sophisticated Cyber Scam
Fraudsters Exploit FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Name, Retired LIC Officer Loses ₹99 Lakh In Sophisticated Cyber Scam
India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Vietnamese Steel Products To Protect Domestic Producers From Cheap Imports Priced Below Normal Cost
India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Vietnamese Steel Products To Protect Domestic Producers From Cheap Imports Priced Below Normal Cost
Read Also
Who Was Anandini Thakoor? Mumbai’s Fearless Civic Activist Who Fought For Every Citizen’s Right...
article-image

"I will use my conscience and take a decision," the deputy CM told reporters in Pune when asked about Damania's demand for his resignation.

Ajit Pawar has defended his son, claiming Parth was unaware that the land purchased by the company belonged to the government.

To a question on the November 10 car blast in Delhi, Ajit Pawar said a security review meeting was held in Mumbai on Tuesday and Maharashtra was placed on high alert.

"Yesterday we were in Mumbai and had a discussion with the Chief Minister. (At the meeting) he instructed all police officers to be on high alert. We have spoken to everyone concerned. After such incidents, security situation in major cities is reviewed," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Ambadas Danve Accuses CM Devendra Fadnavis Of Shielding Deputy...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Ambadas Danve Accuses CM Devendra Fadnavis Of Shielding Deputy...

'Willing To Become Ghar Jamai': Farmer’s Son Seeks Sharad Pawar’s Help To Find Bride, Cites...

'Willing To Become Ghar Jamai': Farmer’s Son Seeks Sharad Pawar’s Help To Find Bride, Cites...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Cyber Police Six Arrested For Duping Senior Citizens Of ₹2.8 Crore Through...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Cyber Police Six Arrested For Duping Senior Citizens Of ₹2.8 Crore Through...

Maharashtra: Leopard Leaps On Moving Car On Pune–Ahilyanagar Road, Injures Itself; Viral Video...

Maharashtra: Leopard Leaps On Moving Car On Pune–Ahilyanagar Road, Injures Itself; Viral Video...

After Years Of Wait, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Gets Official Flag Approved By...

After Years Of Wait, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Gets Official Flag Approved By...