Nashik: Ayurveda, Unani Graduates Cry Foul Over Omission From Medical Officer Recruitment Drive | Representative Pic

Nashik: The Maharashtra Public Health Department recently announced its recruitment for Medical Officer (Group-A) posts. However, the advertisement includes only MBBS graduates, completely excluding Ayurveda (B.A.M.S) and Unani (B.U.M.S) degree holders — despite clear provisions in the recruitment rules. The department has also not clarified whether a separate recruitment process will be announced for these categories.

According to the established norms, 25% of the Medical Officer posts are to be reserved for Ayurveda graduates, and 10% of those for Unani graduates. This provision was followed in the 2024 recruitment advertisement, but has been disregarded in the 2025 announcement.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stated that Ayurveda and Unani doctors have been serving in rural healthcare with equal efficiency as MBBS doctors. Therefore, their exclusion from the current recruitment process is unfair and discriminatory.

ABVP has submitted a memorandum to the Public Health Department demanding either the inclusion of these graduates in the ongoing recruitment or the immediate release of a separate advertisement for them.

ABVP West Maharashtra State Secretary Atharva Kulkarni said, “The current Medical Officer recruitment process is riddled with confusion and urgently requires revision of the original rules. The Savrikar Commission had earlier recommended necessary reforms to the government. While thousands of Medical Officer posts remain vacant across the state, the department has issued a limited recruitment notification — and even in that, Ayurveda and Unani graduates have been unjustly excluded.”

He further added, “The government is discriminating between MBBS, Ayurveda, and Unani students. ABVP will soon hold a detailed discussion with the Health Minister on all these issues and propose corrective measures. If the government fails to respond positively, a state-wide agitation will be launched by Ayurveda and Unani students under ABVP’s leadership.”