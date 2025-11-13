 Pune Metro Fines Couple For Unauthorised Pre-Wedding Photoshoot At Mandai Station
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro Fines Couple For Unauthorised Pre-Wedding Photoshoot At Mandai Station

Pune Metro Fines Couple For Unauthorised Pre-Wedding Photoshoot At Mandai Station

After a pre-wedding photoshoot at Mandai Metro Station by a Pune-based couple went viral on social media, the Maha-Metro administration has taken penal action against five individuals, including the couple and their photographer, for violating metro regulations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Fines Couple For Unauthorised Pre-Wedding Photoshoot At Mandai Station |

Pune: After a pre-wedding photoshoot at Mandai Metro Station by a Pune-based couple went viral on social media, the Maha-Metro administration has taken penal action against five individuals, including the couple and their photographer, for violating metro regulations.

As per the rules of the Pune Metro, prior approval is required before doing a private or commercial shoot inside the Pune Metro premises. 

While applying, individuals must specify the time, number of participants, and other details, following which a fee is charged. However, in the above-mentioned case, it is learnt that the couple didn’t take permission and went to do their shoot, breaching public property regulations. 

Moreover, the couple continued their photoshoot despite repeated announcements and warnings inside the metro station, attracting a fine from the Pune metro administration.

FPJ Shorts
Samsung May Launch Its First Tri-Folding Smartphone On December 5: All You Need To Know
Samsung May Launch Its First Tri-Folding Smartphone On December 5: All You Need To Know
Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC
Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC
Wockhardt Hospitals Sounds Alarm On Rising Diabetes; Screens 300 Auto Drivers In Mira-Bhayander On World Diabetes Day
Wockhardt Hospitals Sounds Alarm On Rising Diabetes; Screens 300 Auto Drivers In Mira-Bhayander On World Diabetes Day
Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?
Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?
Read Also
Maharashtra: Leopard Leaps On Moving Car On Pune–Ahilyanagar Road, Injures Itself; Viral Video...
article-image

Responding to the development, metro officials said that such actions disrupt metro operations and pose safety risks, and prior approval is mandatory for photoshoots within Pune metro premises. Also, the incident went viral immediately on social media, with many users urging passengers to respect public infrastructure and follow established rules.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune VIDEO: Frustrated Mahindra Thar Owner Ties Donkeys To SUV, Drags It To Wakad Showroom In...

Pune VIDEO: Frustrated Mahindra Thar Owner Ties Donkeys To SUV, Drags It To Wakad Showroom In...

Caught On Camera: Leopard Pounces On Two-Wheeler In Pune's Junnar; Rider Injured

Caught On Camera: Leopard Pounces On Two-Wheeler In Pune's Junnar; Rider Injured

Pune Metro Fines Couple For Unauthorised Pre-Wedding Photoshoot At Mandai Station

Pune Metro Fines Couple For Unauthorised Pre-Wedding Photoshoot At Mandai Station

Big Infra Push! PMC To Build 19 Roads & Bridges Worth ₹982 Crore Across Pune - Here's All You Need...

Big Infra Push! PMC To Build 19 Roads & Bridges Worth ₹982 Crore Across Pune - Here's All You Need...

Pune: PMPML Faces ₹25-30 Crore Annual Loss Due To Frequent Bus Breakdowns

Pune: PMPML Faces ₹25-30 Crore Annual Loss Due To Frequent Bus Breakdowns