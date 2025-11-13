Pune Metro Fines Couple For Unauthorised Pre-Wedding Photoshoot At Mandai Station |

Pune: After a pre-wedding photoshoot at Mandai Metro Station by a Pune-based couple went viral on social media, the Maha-Metro administration has taken penal action against five individuals, including the couple and their photographer, for violating metro regulations.

As per the rules of the Pune Metro, prior approval is required before doing a private or commercial shoot inside the Pune Metro premises.

While applying, individuals must specify the time, number of participants, and other details, following which a fee is charged. However, in the above-mentioned case, it is learnt that the couple didn’t take permission and went to do their shoot, breaching public property regulations.

Moreover, the couple continued their photoshoot despite repeated announcements and warnings inside the metro station, attracting a fine from the Pune metro administration.

Responding to the development, metro officials said that such actions disrupt metro operations and pose safety risks, and prior approval is mandatory for photoshoots within Pune metro premises. Also, the incident went viral immediately on social media, with many users urging passengers to respect public infrastructure and follow established rules.