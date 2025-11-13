Former Congress MLA Shirish Kotwal, Three Ex-Corporators Switch To BJP In Nashik |

Nashik: The influx of new members into the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues unabated. Ahead of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s visit to Nashik on Thursday, former MLA and senior Congress leader Shirish Kotwal, former corporators Gurmeet Bagga, Nalini Bodke, and Naresh Patil joined the BJP on Thursday morning. The induction ceremony took place at the BJP’s Vasant Smruti office.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, MLAs Dr Rahul Aher, Rahul Dhikle, Seema Hire, former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, and former Chandwad Municipal Council president Bhushan Kasliwal were present at the occasion.

Mahajan said that many leaders are joining the BJP because it has a clear ideology and strong national leadership. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has entered a new era of development and elevated its image on the international stage. Similarly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched several new development projects in the state. “The BJP will benefit from Shirish Kotwal’s political experience,” Mahajan added while welcoming the new members.

“I have been with the Congress for many years and represented the Chandwad constituency twice, serving the people through it. However, BJP has given a new direction to the country and ushered in an era of development. I was unhappy within the Congress. When MLA Dr. Rahul Aher invited me to join the BJP, I felt convinced and decided to take this step,” Kotwal said. MLA Rahul Aher also addressed the gathering during the event.

Bhaskar Bankar switches sides in Niphad

Meanwhile, in a major political development in Pimpalgaon Baswant, Niphad taluka, Bhaskarrao Bankar, former sarpanch and senior leader of the Shiv Sena (Ubatha faction), joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction). The ceremony took place in the presence of MLA Dilip Bankar.

Bankar’s move is seen as a major setback for the Shiv Sena (Ubatha faction), especially for former MLA Anil Kadam, and is expected to significantly alter local political equations.