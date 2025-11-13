Navale Bridge Horror: Passengers Feared Stuck As Car Caught Between Two Burning Trucks - Videos |

Yet again, a frightful accident has occurred at the Navale Bridge in Pune on Thursday evening, where, reportedly, two trucks caught fire while trapping a private car between them. And it is learnt that passengers are stuck inside the vehicles.

Responding to the horrific incident, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Meanwhile, the incident caused a massive traffic jam on the particularly busy road stretch.

Just two weeks ago, another horrific accident had taken place near the same bridge, where the driver of a truck carrying tiles lost control of his vehicle and hit three vehicles one after the other. Two drivers suffered injuries in the accident, while all three vehicles were severely damaged in it.

Following the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and detained the truck driver. A video of the incident has also surfaced. Reportedly, the earlier accident took place around 5 am when a truck carrying tiles from Katraj Chowk towards Navale Flyover suddenly lost control and rammed at high speed towards a readymix dumper and two cars. The impact was so strong that the cars were pushed forward a few feet and got stuck in the middle of the road.