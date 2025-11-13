 Navale Bridge Horror: Passengers Feared Stuck As Car Caught Between Two Burning Trucks - Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNavale Bridge Horror: Passengers Feared Stuck As Car Caught Between Two Burning Trucks - Videos

Navale Bridge Horror: Passengers Feared Stuck As Car Caught Between Two Burning Trucks - Videos

A frightful accident has occurred at the Navale Bridge in Pune on Thursday evening, where, reportedly, two trucks caught fire while trapping a private car between them. And it is learnt that passengers are stuck inside the vehicles.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Navale Bridge Horror: Passengers Feared Stuck As Car Caught Between Two Burning Trucks - Videos |

Yet again, a frightful accident has occurred at the Navale Bridge in Pune on Thursday evening, where, reportedly, two trucks caught fire while trapping a private car between them. And it is learnt that passengers are stuck inside the vehicles. 

Responding to the horrific incident, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Meanwhile, the incident caused a massive traffic jam on the particularly busy road stretch.

Just two weeks ago, another horrific accident had taken place near the same bridge, where the driver of a truck carrying tiles lost control of his vehicle and hit three vehicles one after the other. Two drivers suffered injuries in the accident, while all three vehicles were severely damaged in it. 

Read Also
Pune: 'Not Leaving NCP,' Says Rupali Thombre After Controversy Over Remarks On Rupali Chakankar
article-image

Following the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and detained the truck driver. A video of the incident has also surfaced.  Reportedly, the earlier accident took place around 5 am when a truck carrying tiles from Katraj Chowk towards Navale Flyover suddenly lost control and rammed at high speed towards a readymix dumper and two cars. The impact was so strong that the cars were pushed forward a few feet and got stuck in the middle of the road.

FPJ Shorts
Aasha Kiran Bal Gurukul: Nerul’s Street School Turning Dreams Into Reality
Aasha Kiran Bal Gurukul: Nerul’s Street School Turning Dreams Into Reality
Flight Delays Ahead? NOTAM Issued For Mumbai After India Warns Of Possible GPS Signal Interference, Signal Loss
Flight Delays Ahead? NOTAM Issued For Mumbai After India Warns Of Possible GPS Signal Interference, Signal Loss
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty Members? Here's What We Know
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty Members? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Fadnavis: ₹25,000 Crore Worth Projects To Be Completed For Nashik Kumbh Mela

CM Fadnavis: ₹25,000 Crore Worth Projects To Be Completed For Nashik Kumbh Mela

Caught On Video: Charholi Murder Inside Fortuner Shocks Pimpri-Chinchwad; Hunt On For Accused

Caught On Video: Charholi Murder Inside Fortuner Shocks Pimpri-Chinchwad; Hunt On For Accused

Navale Bridge Horror: Passengers Feared Stuck As Car Caught Between Two Burning Trucks - Videos

Navale Bridge Horror: Passengers Feared Stuck As Car Caught Between Two Burning Trucks - Videos

Southern Command Showcases Integrated Combat Capabilities In Akhand Prahar As Part Of Exercise...

Southern Command Showcases Integrated Combat Capabilities In Akhand Prahar As Part Of Exercise...

Nagpur: 25-Year-Old AIIMS Dermatology Student Found Hanging In Flat, Police Probe Suicide Angle

Nagpur: 25-Year-Old AIIMS Dermatology Student Found Hanging In Flat, Police Probe Suicide Angle