 Pune Crime: Three Held In Maval For Plotting Murder Over Love Affair
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shirgaon Parandwadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has come to light where a contract was given to murder a young man, fuelled by anger over his love relationship with a relative. This incident, which mirrors the plot of the classic love tale of ‘Romeo and Juliet', has caused a stir in the Maval tehsil of Pune District. In this case, the Anti-Gunda Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch has taken action by arresting three individuals.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abhijit Santosh Kedari (26, Maval), Nitin Dnyandev Kedari (42, Maval), and Akash Anna Bhokse (26, Khed). Kiran Balasaheb Kedari (age 33, Maval) has filed a complaint at Shirgaon Police Station in this regard. The incident took place on Tuesday, around 9:30 pm, on the road leading towards Ozarde village in Maval tehsil, near the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

According to the information provided by the police, the suspects severely injured the complainant's brother, Vikas Balasaheb Kedari (31, Maval), by shooting him in the neck with a pistol, with the intention of taking his life. The complainant suspects that the accused carried out this attack because Vikas was in a love relationship with a relative of the accused, Abhijit.

A police official said, “The accused fled after the incident. A case was registered at the Shirgaon Police Station. The Anti-Gunda Squad of the Crime Branch was conducting a parallel investigation into the crime. The squad tracked down the accused.”

API Harish Mane and PSI Sameer Londhe of the Anti-Gunda Squad received a tip-off about the accused from their source. Accordingly, three people were taken into custody. Accused Abhijit Kedari was apprehended from Matheran in Raigad district, and Nitin Kedari was apprehended from Mandhardevi in Wai Tehsil of Satara district.

Among the three suspects, Nitin Kedari and Akash Bhokse have previous serious criminal records related to murder and arms cases. Nitin Kedari has a case registered against him under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) at Kamshet Police Station, while Akash Bhokse has cases registered against him, including a triple murder case in Chakan and arms-related offences at Oshiwara Police Station (Mumbai).

Police Inspector Vishal Patil, in charge of Shirgaon Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, “We received those accused, and we produced them in court. The court has given them four days of police custody. We are investigating the matter further.”

