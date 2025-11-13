 At Least 7 Killed As Containers Collide, Catch Fire Near Pune's Navale Bridge; Death Toll Likely To Rise
So far, around seven to eight people have died in a strange accident that took place near the Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, where, reportedly, two containers collided with each other, causing the trucks to catch fire, after which the speeding container hit several vehicles.

Atleast seven people have died in a strange accident that took place near the Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, where, reportedly, two containers collided with each other, causing the trucks to catch fire, after which the speeding container hit several vehicles. The number of injuries have been around 15.

It is learnt that all family members in the car have died. The bizarre accident occurred at Pune’s Navale Bridge on Thursday evening, where, reportedly, two trucks caught fire while trapping a car between them. And it is learnt that passengers are stuck inside the vehicles. And there is a possibility that the death count may rise.

Responding to the horrific incident, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Meanwhile, the incident caused a massive traffic jam on the particularly busy road stretch.

Just two weeks ago, another horrific accident had taken place near the same bridge, where the driver of a truck carrying tiles lost control of his vehicle and hit three vehicles one after the other. Two drivers suffered injuries in the accident, while all three vehicles were severely damaged in it. 

Following the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and detained the truck driver. A video of the incident has also surfaced.  Reportedly, the earlier accident took place around 5 am when a truck carrying tiles from Katraj Chowk towards Navale Flyover suddenly lost control and rammed at high speed towards a readymix dumper and two cars. The impact was so strong that the cars were pushed forward a few feet and got stuck in the middle of the road.

