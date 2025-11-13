 Pune: Navale Bridge Accident Death Toll Rises To 8, Over 20 Injured
Eight people have died and over 20 have been injured in a strange accident that took place near the Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, where, reportedly, two containers collided with each other, causing the trucks to catch fire, after which the speeding container hit several vehicles.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
Eight people have died and over 20 have been injured in a strange accident that took place near the Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, where, reportedly, two containers collided with each other, causing the trucks to catch fire, after which the speeding container hit several vehicles. 

The bizarre accident occurred at Pune’s Navale Bridge on Thursday evening, where, reportedly, two trucks caught fire while trapping a car between them. And it is learnt that a family of five stuck inside the car, and three other persons have died in the tragic incident, with a possibility that the death count may rise.

Responding to the horrific incident, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Meanwhile, the incident caused a massive traffic jam on the particularly busy road stretch.

Just two weeks ago, another horrific accident had taken place near the same bridge, where the driver of a truck carrying tiles lost control of his vehicle and hit three vehicles one after the other. Two drivers suffered injuries in the accident, while all three vehicles were severely damaged in it. 

Following the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and detained the truck driver. A video of the incident has also surfaced.  Reportedly, the earlier accident took place around 5 am when a truck carrying tiles from Katraj Chowk towards Navale Flyover suddenly lost control and rammed at high speed towards a readymix dumper and two cars. The impact was so strong that the cars were pushed forward a few feet and got stuck in the middle of the road.

