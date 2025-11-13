 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Nabs 2 POCSO Accused For Dealing Guns In Hinjawadi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Nabs 2 POCSO Accused For Dealing Guns In Hinjawadi

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Nabs 2 POCSO Accused For Dealing Guns In Hinjawadi

Police sources said that the accused, Rohit Bhalshankar, was accused under the POCSO Act in a case registered in Khadak Police Station under the Pune Police Commissionerate

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Nabs 2 POCSO Accused For Dealing Guns In Hinjawadi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate's (PCPC) Crime Branch has nabbed three accused for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, officials announced on Thursday. The accused were found dealing guns in the Hinjawadi area. One of the accused has prior connections to gangs in Pune and was also accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in 2012.

The action was taken by the Crime Branch Unit 2. They have arrested Pravin Gundeshwar Ankush (21, Katraj), Vicky Deepak Chavan (20, Hinjawadi), and Rohit Phulchand Bhalshankar (22, resident of Wadgaon Budruk).

Read Also
Maharashtra: Leopard Leaps On Moving Car On Pune–Ahilyanagar Road, Injures Itself; Viral Video...
article-image

As local body elections are approaching, police are under strict instructions from seniors regarding the prevention of illegal weapons existing in the city. As part of this, while Unit 2 was patrolling in the Hinjawadi area, Police Constable Amar Rane received a tip-off from his source that three notorious historysheeters were near Bodakewadi Phata on Maan Road near Hinjawadi.

DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar said, “A trap was laid, and three people were arrested by the unit. Four pistols and five live cartridges were seized from them.”

FPJ Shorts
Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style Chase In Nashik
Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style Chase In Nashik
PAK vs SL ODI Series: Kusal Mendis' Old Clip Highlighting Pakistan's Security Goes Viral After Islamabad Bombing; Video
PAK vs SL ODI Series: Kusal Mendis' Old Clip Highlighting Pakistan's Security Goes Viral After Islamabad Bombing; Video
Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post
Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post
Would You Marry Me Finale, Episodes 11 & 12, Release Time: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India?
Would You Marry Me Finale, Episodes 11 & 12, Release Time: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India?

Police sources said that the accused, Rohit Bhalshankar, was accused under the POCSO Act in a case registered in Khadak Police Station under the Pune Police Commissionerate. Pravin Ankush was also accused under the POCSO Act in a case registered in Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station. Vicky Chavan has had links with Pune-based gangs since he was a minor. He was also detained in a similar case last year by the Hinjawadi Police Station.

Read Also
Pune Land Deal: 'Will Seek Explanation From Dept On Double Stamp Duty Notice,' Says Minister...
article-image

The action was taken under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl Sarang Awad, DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar, and ACP Dr Vishal Hire.

The crime branch unit 2 team was led by Sr PI Arvind Pawar and PSIs Mayuresh Salunkhe and Deepak Kharat, ASIs Sanjay Gaware, Pravind Dhale, and Nitin Dhoraje, and Police Constables Kunal Shinde, Tushar Shete, Mohammad Gaus Nadaf, Bhausaheb Rathod, Vikram Kudal, Baba Chavan, Ali Shaikh, Krushna Shitole, Prashant Syed, Sukhdev Gawande, Amar Rane, Dinkar Aade, Ravi Pawar, and Dhananjay Jadhav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Nabs 2 POCSO Accused For Dealing Guns In Hinjawadi

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Nabs 2 POCSO Accused For Dealing Guns In Hinjawadi

Pune VIDEO: Frustrated Mahindra Thar Owner Ties Donkeys To SUV, Drags It To Wakad Showroom In...

Pune VIDEO: Frustrated Mahindra Thar Owner Ties Donkeys To SUV, Drags It To Wakad Showroom In...

Caught On Camera: Leopard Pounces On Two-Wheeler In Pune's Junnar; Rider Injured

Caught On Camera: Leopard Pounces On Two-Wheeler In Pune's Junnar; Rider Injured

Pune Metro Fines Couple For Unauthorised Pre-Wedding Photoshoot At Mandai Station

Pune Metro Fines Couple For Unauthorised Pre-Wedding Photoshoot At Mandai Station

Big Infra Push! PMC To Build 19 Roads & Bridges Worth ₹982 Crore Across Pune - Here's All You Need...

Big Infra Push! PMC To Build 19 Roads & Bridges Worth ₹982 Crore Across Pune - Here's All You Need...