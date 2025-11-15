 Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured After Soil Collapse At Construction Site In Byculla
Two labourers lost their lives and three others were injured after a portion of soil and mud collapsed during foundation and piling work at a construction site in Byculla West on Saturday afternoon. Civic officials confirmed that the injured workers have been admitted to Nair Hospital and are currently in stable condition.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
2 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured After Soil Collapse At Construction Site In Byculla | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Collapse Occurred During Redevelopment Work at Habib Mansion

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm at Hans Road, Byculla West, where redevelopment work was underway at Habib Mansion. While the labourers were engaged in foundation and piling activities, a section of loose soil caved in, trapping the workers.

All five labourers were immediately rushed to BMC’s Nair Hospital. Rahul (30) and Raju (28) were declared dead on arrival. The three others—Sajid Ali (25), Sobat Ali (28), and Lal Mohamad (18)—are undergoing treatment and are reported to be stable.

