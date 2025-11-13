Mumbai Tragedy: One Worker Dies, Another Critical After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Sewage Treatment Tank In Powai’s Hiranandani Area

A labourer died and another is critical after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank at a Powai building in Mumbai; police launch safety probe | Representational Pic

Mumbai: A tragic incident occurred in Powai’s Hiranandani area on Wednesday morning when two labourers cleaning a septic tank suffocated due to toxic gas inside the tank. One worker died, while the other is in critical condition.

In this regarding Case ADR registered in Powai Police station and proprietor of Ultra Tech Pvt. Ltd. Phulchand kumar is admitted in ICU,Said Senior police inspector Jitendra Sonawane.

Accident At Grand Doe Building

The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Grand Doe building in Hiranandani, Powai. The contract for cleaning the building’s underground sewage treatment tank had been awarded to Ultra Tech Pvt. Ltd. Around 11 a.m., two labourers entered the tank for cleaning. However, they were soon overcome by toxic fumes and became trapped inside.

Rescue Operation And Medical Response

Upon receiving information, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued both workers from the tank. They were immediately taken to Hiranandani Hospital for treatment, but one of the workers, aged 25, was declared dead before treatment could begin. His identity is yet to be confirmed. The second worker, identified as Phulchand Kumar (28), is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Police Investigation Into Safety Negligence

Police from the Powai station said they are investigating whether the agency provided adequate safety gear to the workers and if safety protocols were followed during the cleaning process.

Rising Fatalities In Manual Sewer Cleaning

In India, on average, one worker dies every five days while cleaning sewage tanks. Between 2019 and 2023, 377 workers have reportedly lost their lives in such incidents. The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis has expressed serious concern over these deaths and has directed strict action against those responsible.

