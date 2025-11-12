Mumbai Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From Under-Construction Building Site In Mulund; Contractor Booked For Negligence

Mulund Police book contractor after a construction worker dies in a fall from the second floor of an under-construction building on Mulund–Goregaon Link Road | FPJ - Representative Image

Mumbai, November 12: A 37-year-old construction worker, Munabar Sirajuddin, tragically died after falling from the second floor of an under-construction building at the Siddhivinayak Co-operative Society, located on Mulund–Goregaon Link Road, Mulund (West), on November 7.

Following the incident, the Mulund Police registered a case of causing death by negligence against contractor Ramzan Shaikh under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Incident Reported From Sion Hospital

According to the FIR filed by Police Constable Sahebrao Yashwant Ahire, the information about the death was received on November 8 at around 7 a.m., when PSI Vinod Afale, who was on night duty, informed him that a worker undergoing treatment at the Sion Hospital had succumbed to his injuries.

No Safety Gear Provided To Workers

During police investigation at Sion Hospital, it was found that the deceased had sustained multiple injuries. A statement was recorded from Mohammad Abid Shaikh, 30, a co-worker and steel fixer. He stated that he, along with Munabar and other workers, had been working at the site for the past seven months. The building construction had reached the fifth floor.

On the evening of November 7 around 5 p.m., Munabar was asked to fetch an iron mesh required for the ongoing work. While retrieving the material from the second floor, he reportedly lost his balance and fell to the ground, suffering severe injuries.

Abid further revealed that neither he nor Munabar had been provided with basic safety equipment such as helmets or safety belts by the contractor. The police inspection of the site confirmed that no safety nets were installed, and protective gear was not provided to the workers, indicating gross negligence in safety compliance.

Contractor Booked; Investigation Underway

Based on these findings, the Mulund police have filed a case against contractor Ramzan Shaikh for negligence leading to the worker’s death. Investigation is underway.

