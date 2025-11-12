Mumbai Tragedy: Sewage Cleaning Worker Dies After Slipping In Septic Tank At Powai's Residential Building | Representational image

Mumbai: The cleaning of a sewage treatment plant (STP) in residential complex in Mumbai's Powai area led to death of one worker, while other is critical condition. According to Mid Day report, the two fell into a septic tank while cleaning a STP.

Here's What Happened

The Mumbai Fire Brigade informed that the incident occured in the morning at Powai's Raj Grand Doi building when two labourers of Ulta Tech Pvt Ltd were engaged in cleaning of the STP. Report stated that as they feel, the workers suffered from suffocation due to accumulation of gases inside the plant and got trapped there.

The fire brigade along with ambulance and BMC ward staff reached the spot. After the workers were rescued, they were immediately rushed to the Hiranandani Hospital located opposite to the building.

Mid Day report stated that the one workers was declared brought dead while is in critical condition and is admitted in the ICU.

Meanwhile, earlier in May this year, three contract labourers died of suffocation while cleaning a sewage treatment tank at a housing complex in Palghar district while another was missing.

The private housing complex in Virar West on has a 25- feet deep sewage treatment plant and labourers were hired to clean it. Four labourers in their 20s entered the plant at around 11.30am to clean it, but did not come out.

In March, three persons Suraj Kevat, 18, his brother, Vikas Kevat, 22, and their father, Ram Lagat Kevat, 45, fell into the septic tank attached to the tank that they were cleaning in Malvani, Malad West. Suraj and Vikas died on the same day while the father died in a hospital days later.

