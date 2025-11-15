Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Rejects Pratap Sarnaik's Proposal To Relocate Dahisar Toll Plaza On Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway

Mumbai: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari reportedly refused the shifting of the long-standing source of traffic congestion, Dahisar Toll Plaza, on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. This comes in regards to the proposal sent by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to relocate the Dahisar Toll Plaza to the Achhad-Dahisar section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Accoridng to the TOI report, replying to Sarnaik, Gadkari in a letter dated November 11, said that the relocation was 'not feasible'.

According to the report, the letter also mentioned that the relocation would shorten the distance to the nearest NHAI toll plaza. Further adding, that moving a local toll plaza to a national highway does not align with provisions of the policy of the MoRTH.

Recently, Sarnaik had said initially the toll plaza would be shifted temporarily while a permamnt solution will be carried out after obtaining necessary approval from NHAI.

The Dahisar Toll Plaza is a long-standing source of traffic congestion at Mumbai’s entry point near Mira-Bhayandar. The relocation process was expected to be completed by 8 November, however, it was delayed to November 13 where the toll naka was only a mere 20 metres ahead from its original spot.

Though Sarnaik hailed this as a step towards easing traffic congestion, the marginal relocation triggered disappointment and anger among daily commuters who were expecting a significant overhaul.

Senior Congress Leader and former MLC Muzaffar Hussain also commented on Nitin Gadkari's refusal and said, "The only practical solution is to shift the toll to the old Octroi Naka location, and the government must postpone its mall tender."



Meanwhile, for months, Sarnaik had been assuring citizens that the Dahisar toll plaza would be moved to resolve the heavy congestion at the northern entry point of Mumbai. He had also instructed MSRDC and NHAI to explore new locations near the Versova Bridge.

However, villagers along the highway had strongly opposed any shift that would place the toll booth within Vasai-Virar or Mira-Bhayander limits. The Bhumiputra organisation and local BJP leaders backed these concerns, arguing a relocated toll would disrupt daily life for residents.

