Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Says Political Storms Won’t Shake Him; Hits Back At Attempts To Malign His Image

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the firearm licence case, Minister of State for Home (Cities) Yogesh Kadam once again reacted strongly, asserting that he remains unfazed by political attacks and personal allegations. Kadam said he has always performed his duties with honesty and will continue to do so regardless of political turbulence.

“In politics, one has to face many storms — but such storms do not move mountains. I have never been disturbed by political controversies, nor will I ever be. I will continue to carry out my work, responsibilities, and duties with integrity,” Kadam said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Lamenting that the political discourse had hit a new low, Kadam expressed anguish that personal attacks had extended to his family.

“In an attempt to tarnish my image, some people have stooped so low as to drag my mother — who has no role in politics — into this controversy. I never imagined that hatred against one person could push some individuals to such depths of indecency,” he said.

“Some Tried to End My Political Career Since 2019”

Kadam also alleged that efforts to finish his political career began soon after his first electoral victory. “Since 2019, some people have been trying to end my political journey. Still, with the strength of true Shiv Sainiks, I won the election. As a ruling party MLA, people’s expectations from me grew. But even then, some within our own circle were busy empowering the very opponent we had defeated,” Kadam stated.

He added that certain individuals within the political system had been attempting to undermine him from within. “Those who couldn’t see me as a successful MLA are now unable to tolerate that I have become a minister,” he remarked pointedly.

“Caste-Based and Malicious Politics Played Against Me”

Referring to the 2024 Assembly election, Kadam alleged that some rivals resorted to “dirty politics” involving caste and money power. “In the 2024 election, a few individuals used my family for their own political benefit. They played low-level politics based on community, wealth, and caste to try to defeat me. Some even tried to invade my personal life just to defame me,” he revealed.

Despite such attempts, Kadam said, the people reposed faith in him once again. “The public trusted me for the second time and elected me. My senior leaders also showed confidence by giving me a ministerial post. Naturally, those who never wanted to see me even as an MLA are now unable to accept that I am a minister,” he said.

“Certain Groups Are Deliberately Trying to Damage My Image”

The minister strongly rejected allegations of any wrongdoing or criminal association. “In the past six years of my public life, no one has been able to accuse me of supporting any criminal or corrupt activities. Yet, certain vested groups are constantly trying to damage my image,” Kadam asserted.

He reiterated that he remains focused on serving the people of his constituency and fulfilling his responsibilities as Minister of State for Home. “I will continue to do my duty honestly and will not be distracted by baseless accusations. Political storms may rise and fall, but they cannot shake my resolve,” he concluded.

