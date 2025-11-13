 Thane: Ghodbunder Road Residents Grapple With Poor Roads & Persistent Traffic Jams
Thane: Ghodbunder Road Residents Grapple With Poor Roads & Persistent Traffic Jams

Ghodbunder Road residents and Vehicle drivers who were troubled by bad conditions of road and traffic jams on the Ghodbunder road had to face the brunt of the traffic jam once again on Thursday. There were queues of vehicles in the Ghodbunder, Gaumukh Ghat areas. This traffic jam occurred because a heavy vehicle hit the divider, and the residents here are angry because of the jam.

Updated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Thousands of heavy vehicles transport from Uran JNPA towards Gujarat, Vasai via Ghodbunder Road. Also, the number of vehicles transporting from Gujarat towards Bhiwandi, Uran JNPA, and Nashik is higher on Ghodbunder Road. This route is also important for employees and commuters in Mira Bhayandar, Vasai, Thane, Borivali areas. The Ghodbunder Gaumukh Ghat area on this route was in a very bad condition. Due to this, citizens have to suffer the stress of huge traffic jams.

On Thursday morning, a heavy vehicle was transporting from Thane in Mira Bhayandar towards Ghodbunder. When this vehicle reached the Kajupada area in Mira Bhayandar around 7 am, it suddenly hit a divider there. Due to this, there was a huge traffic jam on this route. The Gaumukh Ghat road has narrow lanes, which affected the traffic system. There were queues of vehicles in Kajupada, Versova bridge area in the ghat. The traffic jam had not cleared even after 9.30 am. Citizens are raising the question of how so many heavy vehicles came even though heavy vehicles are banned from entering Thane after 6 am.

