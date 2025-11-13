 Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC

Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC

A court has ordered the registration of an FIR against former MLA Geeta Jain for slapping a junior engineer of Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation in a viral 2023 video. The incident occurred during a demolition drive, sparking her anger. Following a complaint by AAP activists, the Kashimira Police will now investigate the case under multiple IPC sections.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC | X @ss_suryawanshi

Bhayandar: A court has ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against former MLA Geeta Jain in connection with the viral social media video where she was seen slapping a junior engineer of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in a public place.

The court issued this directive upon an application filed by activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), instructing the Kashimira Police to register a case under Sections 323, 352, 353, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read Also
'Willing To Become Ghar Jamai': Farmer’s Son Seeks Sharad Pawar’s Help To Find Bride, Cites...
article-image

Details of the Incident

The video, which went massively viral in 2023, showed Geeta Jain, who was the sitting MLA for Mira-Bhayander at the time, expressing her anger at two municipal engineers.

FPJ Shorts
Astrologer Scam Drains Bank Accounts Via Payment Links, India’s ₹60,000 Crore Astrology Market Booms As Youth Seek Quick Fixes
Astrologer Scam Drains Bank Accounts Via Payment Links, India’s ₹60,000 Crore Astrology Market Booms As Youth Seek Quick Fixes
What Perfume Did Donald Trump Spray On Syrian President? Know Indian Price & Where To Buy Here
What Perfume Did Donald Trump Spray On Syrian President? Know Indian Price & Where To Buy Here
Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style Chase In Nashik
Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style Chase In Nashik
PAK vs SL ODI Series: Kusal Mendis' Old Clip Highlighting Pakistan's Security Goes Viral After Islamabad Bombing; Video
PAK vs SL ODI Series: Kusal Mendis' Old Clip Highlighting Pakistan's Security Goes Viral After Islamabad Bombing; Video

In the video, she is seen slapping Junior Engineer Shubham Patil and grabbing his collar while shouting. The incident occurred on June 16, 2023, in the slum area near Kakkad Building in Penkar Pada, Mira Road. It took place following a demolition drive by the MBMC's encroachment department, which resulted in a house being destroyed, leaving residents, including women and children, out on the street right before the monsoon season.

Former MLA Geeta Jain had rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident. She questioned the officials, asking, “Why was the civic body carrying out this action when there are government orders against demolition during the monsoon season?”

Read Also
Who Was Anandini Thakoor? Mumbai’s Fearless Civic Activist Who Fought For Every Citizen’s Right...
article-image

It is alleged that Engineer Shubham Patil smiled while answering her questions during the confrontation. This reportedly provoked Jain, who then slapped him in a fit of rage.

Following the hearing of the entire case, the court considered the complaint filed by the Aam Aadmi Party and ordered the Kashimira Police to register an FIR against Geeta Jain.

As per the court's order, the police will now conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. This development is expected to increase the troubles for former MLA Geeta Jain.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style...

Thane Police Crack Dombivli Bar Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Six Accused After Film-Style...

Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post

Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post

Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC

Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC

Wockhardt Hospitals Sounds Alarm On Rising Diabetes; Screens 300 Auto Drivers In Mira-Bhayander On...

Wockhardt Hospitals Sounds Alarm On Rising Diabetes; Screens 300 Auto Drivers In Mira-Bhayander On...

Bhiwandi Launches Landmark Cares Mobile Medical Unit Project To Provide Free And Quality Healthcare...

Bhiwandi Launches Landmark Cares Mobile Medical Unit Project To Provide Free And Quality Healthcare...