Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC

Bhayandar: A court has ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against former MLA Geeta Jain in connection with the viral social media video where she was seen slapping a junior engineer of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in a public place.

The court issued this directive upon an application filed by activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), instructing the Kashimira Police to register a case under Sections 323, 352, 353, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Details of the Incident

The video, which went massively viral in 2023, showed Geeta Jain, who was the sitting MLA for Mira-Bhayander at the time, expressing her anger at two municipal engineers.

In the video, she is seen slapping Junior Engineer Shubham Patil and grabbing his collar while shouting. The incident occurred on June 16, 2023, in the slum area near Kakkad Building in Penkar Pada, Mira Road. It took place following a demolition drive by the MBMC's encroachment department, which resulted in a house being destroyed, leaving residents, including women and children, out on the street right before the monsoon season.

Former MLA Geeta Jain had rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident. She questioned the officials, asking, “Why was the civic body carrying out this action when there are government orders against demolition during the monsoon season?”

It is alleged that Engineer Shubham Patil smiled while answering her questions during the confrontation. This reportedly provoked Jain, who then slapped him in a fit of rage.

Following the hearing of the entire case, the court considered the complaint filed by the Aam Aadmi Party and ordered the Kashimira Police to register an FIR against Geeta Jain.

As per the court's order, the police will now conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. This development is expected to increase the troubles for former MLA Geeta Jain.

