Wockhardt Hospitals Sounds Alarm On Rising Diabetes; Screens 300 Auto Drivers In Mira-Bhayander On World Diabetes Day

Palghar: On World Diabetes Day, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, organized a free health check-up camp for auto drivers across the Mira-Bhayander region, raising concern over the alarming rise of diabetes in India’s working-class population.

About The Initiative

The initiative aimed to spread awareness about early detection and preventive healthcare among auto and cab drivers — a group often at high risk due to long working hours, stress, and irregular eating habits.

More than 300 auto drivers participated in the camp which took place over this week, undergoing blood sugar, blood pressure, and BMI tests. Shockingly, around 60 to 70 drivers were found to have high blood sugar levels — with most unaware of their diabetic or pre-diabetic condition.

“This trend is worrying and highlights the need for regular screening and lifestyle changes,” said Dr. Jinendra Jain, Consultant, Internal Medicine and Diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road. “Diabetes is a silent epidemic that can affect multiple organs if left untreated. Many people only realize they have it once serious complications arise. Regular check-ups, timely diagnosis, and disciplined lifestyle changes are crucial.”

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), India has over 100 million diabetic patients and 130 million pre-diabetic individuals, making it one of the global epicentres of diabetes. Experts warn that nearly 30–40% of cases remain undiagnosed until complications such as kidney failure, heart disease, or nerve damage occur.

The surge in cases is largely linked to sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, obesity, and high stress levels.

Through such community outreach drives, Wockhardt Hospitals continues to emphasize its commitment to promoting preventive healthcare and early diagnosis, aiming to curb the growing diabetes crisis in the country.

