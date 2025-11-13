Bhiwandi Shocker: Man Opens Fire On Nephew Over Land Dispute, Six Arrested Including Main Shooter

A shocking incident unfolded in Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday night when a man allegedly opened fire on his nephew over a long-standing land dispute. |

Bhiwandi: A shocking incident unfolded in Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday night when a man allegedly opened fire on his nephew over a long-standing land dispute. The attack, which took place on a busy road in Lonad village, created panic in the area. The Padgha Police have registered a case of attempted murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested six accused, including the main shooter the victim’s cousin uncle.

Family Feud Turns Deadly

According to police sources, the main accused, Rupesh Mhatre, along with his accomplices Rakesh Mhatre and Kisan Mhatre, conspired to eliminate his nephew Vicky Dalvi (28) a resident of Dewarung village, due to a property dispute between their families. The names of the other three arrested suspects are yet to be disclosed by the police.

The investigation revealed that on Tuesday evening, around 7 p.m., Vicky Dalvi was on his motorcycle heading to a hospital when the accused followed him on two-wheelers. Near Lonad village limits, they intercepted him and fired multiple rounds from a revolver. Vicky sustained serious injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kalyan where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Thakur of Padgha Police Station confirmed that the shooting stemmed from a family feud over ancestral land. Preliminary investigation suggests the accused had been planning the attack for some time due to escalating tensions regarding land ownership he said.

Six Accused Arrested, Sent to Police Custody

Following the incident, the police swiftly tracked down and arrested all six suspects. They have been booked under Section 109(1) (Attempt to Murder) and Section 3(5) (Conspiracy and Intent) of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act. The accused were produced before the Bhiwandi District Sessions Court on November 12, where the court remanded them to police custody for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, considering the sensitivity of the case and heightened tension in Lonad and Dewarung villages, additional police force has been deployed to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

Senior Inspector Thakur stated that the Padgha police team is conducting further investigations to recover the weapon used in the crime and to ascertain whether more people were involved in the conspiracy.

