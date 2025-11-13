 Thane: Police Nab 4 With Over 1 Kg Of Mephedrone Worth ₹2.14 Crore In Special Anti-Drug Operation
Thane: Police Nab 4 With Over 1 Kg Of Mephedrone Worth ₹2.14 Crore In Special Anti-Drug Operation

Thane Police, under a special anti-drug campaign led by Senior Inspector Rahul Maske, arrested four men found with 1.071 kg of Mephedrone worth Rs. 2.14 crore near Vartak Nagar. Property worth Rs. 2.24 crore, including a vehicle used in the crime, was seized. Two accused have prior criminal records. Police custody remand is granted until 15/11/2025; investigations continue.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Police Nab 4 With Over 1 Kg Of Mephedrone Worth ₹2.14 Crore In Special Anti-Drug Operation

Thane: The Honorable Police Commissioner, Thane, had given orders to run a special campaign and take strict action regarding drug sales. Pursuant to that, instructions were given by Additional Police Commissioner, Crime, Thane, Shrikant Pathak, and Deputy Police Commissioner, Crime, Thane,  Amarsingh Jadhav. Following their instructions, the Senior Police Inspector of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch, Rahul Maske, had run a special campaign.

Based on information received by Police Constable Amit Sakpal on 03/11/2025, a trap was laid with panchas (witnesses). At around 18:20 hrs on 03/11/2025, near the MTNL office, Vartak Nagar, Naupada, Thane, individuals namely 1) Imran alias Yuvraj Khan, age 26 years, 2) Waqas Abdulrav Khan, age 30 years, 3) Tajuddin Rafique Khan, age 30 years, 4) Kamlesh Ajay Wankhede, age 23 years, all residents of Madhya Pradesh, were found in possession of 1 kg 71 grams 6 milligrams of MD (Mephedrone) drug worth Rs. 2,14,32,000/- for sale, conspiring with each other.

Property worth a total of Rs. 2,24,75,500/-, including the four-wheeler vehicle used in the crime, has been seized. A case has been registered at Naupada Police Station, Thane, vide Crime Register No. 699/2025 under sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act. An investigation is underway to determine who else is involved in the sale, transport, and storage of this drug. The arrested accused have been granted police custody remand until 15/11/2025.

Among the arrested accused, 02 accused are history-sheeters and cases are registered against them at various police stations in Madhya Pradesh state.

The said operation was carried out under the guidance of seniors by the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Crime Branch, Thane, Senior Police Inspector Mr. Rahul Maske, API Nilesh More, Somnath Karnwar Patil, PSI Rajendra Nikam, Deepak Dummalwad, HC Amol Desai, Harish Tawade, Abhijeet More, Ajay Sapkal, Shivaji Rawate, Amol Pawar, Sandeep Chavan, Nandkishor Sonawane, Amit Sakpal, Hussain Tadvi, Girish Patil, Driver Constable Anup Rakshe, Lady HC Shilpa Kasbe, Lady PC Komal Lade, PC Abaji Chavan.

