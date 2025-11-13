Palghar: MLA Vilas Tare Reviews Development Works in Mira-Bhayandar’s C, F, & G Wards

X @MLAVilasTare

Palghar: A comprehensive review meeting of ongoing and pending development works in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s (VVMC) C, F, and G ward committees was held under the chairmanship of MLA Vilas Tare. The meeting focused on assessing the progress of various civic projects and setting priorities to address citizens’ needs across the three wards falling under the Boisar Assembly constituency.

During the meeting, detailed updates were presented from departments including Public Works, Water Supply, Solid Waste Management, Parks, and Electrical.

Under the Public Works Department, MLA Tare reviewed key road-related works such as asphalting, pothole repairs, drainage inspections, and strengthening of internal and connecting roads. Emphasizing the importance of quality and transparency, he stated, “Funds allocated for road repairs must be used efficiently and with utmost quality standards. Citizens’ mobility is a priority, and delays will not be tolerated.”

The Water Supply Department presented a list of areas suffering from low water pressure. Discussions were held on new pipeline approvals, leak repairs, water storage planning, and measures to improve consistent supply.

In the Solid Waste Management Department, officials discussed daily garbage collection efficiency, new vehicle procurement, route planning, and waste segregation centers. Persistent complaint-prone areas were also identified for special monitoring.

The Garden Department reviewed the condition of parks, open gyms, children’s play equipment, and walking tracks. MLA Tare instructed officials to address citizens’ requests promptly and to plan upcoming tree plantation drives strategically.

In the Electrical Department, the focus was on repairing faulty streetlights, installing new poles, identifying dark zones, and implementing LED lighting for energy conservation.

Tare reiterated that simply approving works was not enough — citizens must experience the real benefits. He directed officials to set strict deadlines for pending works, respond promptly to complaints, and increase field inspections to ensure accountability.

Senior civic officials including VVMC Additional Commissioner Deepak Sawant, City Engineer Pradeep Pachange, Executive Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, and ward officers Nilesh Mhatre, Gilson Gonsalves, and Victor D’Souza were present. Political representatives such as Shiv Sena Deputy District Chief Diwakar Singh and Boisar Assembly Coordinator Sanjay Bihari also attended, along with several officials, party workers, and citizens.

Key civic issues discussed included poor road conditions, irregular water supply, sanitation challenges, and safety concerns in unlit areas. A ward-wise action plan was ordered to resolve these matters systematically.

The meeting is expected to accelerate development works across the C, F, and G ward committees. Concluding the session, Tare said, “Balanced development across all wards in the Boisar constituency is my goal. Citizens’ trust remains our highest priority.”

