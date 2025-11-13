 Traffic Eased After Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Only 20 Metres Ahead, Claims Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
In a move that has surprised many Mumbai motorists, the Dahisar toll plaza has been shifted a mere 20 metres ahead from its original spot. While Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has hailed this as a step towards easing traffic congestion, the marginal relocation has triggered disappointment and anger among daily commuters who were expecting a significant overhaul.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
A Long Promised Shift, But Only 20 Metres

For months, Sarnaik had been assuring citizens that the Dahisar toll plaza would be moved to resolve the heavy congestion at the northern entry point of Mumbai. He had instructed MSRDC and NHAI to explore new locations near the Versova Bridge.

However, villagers along the highway strongly opposed any shift that would place the toll booth within Vasai-Virar or Mira-Bhayander limits. The Bhumiputra organisation and local BJP leaders backed these concerns, arguing a relocated toll would disrupt daily life for residents. Caught between administrative planning and public opposition, the authorities struggled to finalise a site.

Amid much anticipation, the plaza has now been moved just twenty metres ahead on the Vasai-Virar stretch, leaving commuters baffled at the minimal change.

Minister Inspects Site, Says Traffic Has Improved

Sarnaik visited the relocated plaza on Thursday, stating that the shift, along with structural changes, has already improved movement. Large dividers have been removed and a dedicated lane for heavy vehicles has been created.

However, the relocation is temporary due to contractual limitations. With the current toll operator’s contract running till 2029, authorities have opted for a short term adjustment until a permanent site is identified.

Commuters Disappointed, Celebration by Party Workers

The minor shift has not gone down well with motorists who had anticipated a more meaningful solution. Many expressed frustration that the plaza had moved such a short distance, calling the relocation symbolic rather than practical.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers celebrated the move as a promise delivered, tying turbans and bursting crackers near the toll plaza.

Despite official claims of improved traffic flow, the twenty metre shift has left most commuters unconvinced, questioning whether this is genuinely a step forward or merely an attempt to save face.

