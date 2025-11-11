Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Proposes AI-Based Toll System At Dahisar To Ease Traffic And Cut Pollution

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

In a major push to resolve chronic traffic congestion and reduce air pollution at Mumbai’s northern entry point, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has proposed the introduction of an artificial intelligence (AI)-based toll collection system at the Dahisar Toll Plaza.

AI-Driven Tolling to Replace Manual System

Speaking at a high-level meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday, Sarnaik directed officials to prepare a detailed proposal for implementing the advanced tolling technology, which aims to replace the current manual and semi-automated setup.

“The Dahisar toll plaza experiences severe traffic jams every day, causing delays for ambulances, school buses, and essential services. This not only worsens pollution but also wastes commuters’ valuable time,” the minister said.

Top Officials Attend Review Meeting

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare (Brihanmumbai Police), Additional Police Commissioner Dattatraya Shinde (Mira-Bhayander), Authority Director Anshumali Srivastava (NHAI), Project Director Suhas Chitnis, Managing Director Jayant Mhaiskar (MEP Infrastructure), Assistant Commissioner N. K. Vengurlekar (BMC), and City Engineer Deepak Khambit (Mira-Bhayander), among others.

Relocation Plan on Hold After Residents’ Objections

Sarnaik acknowledged that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had previously decided to relocate the toll plaza to ease congestion. However, the plan was shelved following objections from local residents.

“Considering residents’ valid concerns, we will retain the existing toll location for now,” Sarnaik said, adding that the AI-based toll payment system could serve as an interim measure, eventually paving the way for the permanent closure of the toll plaza once traffic flow improves.

How the AI System Will Work

Under the proposed system, AI-enabled cameras will automatically scan vehicle number plates, verify payment details, and process tolls in real time reducing queues and minimizing human intervention.

Sarnaik also suggested introducing a unified toll payment model, allowing commuters to pay for two toll points at one location a move expected to streamline traffic flow and significantly reduce bottlenecks.

Road Widening and Corridor Improvements

The meeting also reviewed ongoing road improvement works in the Dahisar corridor. The minister instructed officials to expedite road widening between Delhi Darbar Hotel and the Dahisar Toll Plaza, and to improve traffic management at Penkar Phata and other nearby junctions.

‘Smart Technology, Smarter Planning’

“Our goal is to combine smart technology with smart planning. The AI-based toll system will not only ease congestion but also contribute to cleaner, faster, and more efficient travel for everyone,” Sarnaik said.