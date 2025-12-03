Vasai-Virar Crime: MBVV Crime Branch Busts Illegal Country Liquor Unit; Woman Booked In Arnala |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Crime Branch Unit-3 of the Mira-Bhayander–Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has busted an illegal country liquor manufacturing unit operating out of a makeshift shed in Arnala’s Bandarpada. A woman identified as Aruna Prakash Naik, a resident of Bandarpada, has been booked in connection with the case.

Tip-Off Leads to Early Morning Raid

On December 3, while patrolling in the Arnala Police Station limits, Constable Mukesh Tatkare received a tip-off from an informant regarding illicit liquor production.

The information was shared with Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranavare, who verified the details and instructed the team to initiate immediate action.

2,350 Litres of Chemical Wash Seized

Officers from Unit-3 then conducted a raid early in the morning at a tin shed in Bandarpada.

During the operation, police seized:

2,350 litres of chemical wash used for brewing,

4 litres of freshly prepared country liquor, and

Equipment and materials used for distillation.

The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹1,07,850.

Woman Accused of Running Illicit Brewing Setup

Investigations revealed that the illegal setup belonged to Naik, who was allegedly operating the country liquor brewing unit herself.

A case has been registered against her at Arnala Police Station under Section 65(E) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

Part of MBVV Police’s Sustained Crackdown

Police officials said the action is part of a sustained crackdown on illicit liquor manufacturing across the region.

