 Vasai-Virar Crime: Nigerian National Held With ₹51 Lakh Mephedrone In Crime Branch Raid In Nalasopara
Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
The arrested accused in police custody |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Acting on specific intelligence, the Crime Branch Unit-2 of the Mira-Bhayander–Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police seized 255 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹51.10 lakh from a Nigerian national in Nalasopara East on December 2.

Accused Detained Following Precise Tip-Off

The operation was carried out around 7 p.m. near Shama Bakery on High-Tension Road, Pragatinagar, after police received a tip-off through an informant.

The accused, identified as Uba Chinoso Wisdom alias Noso Uba (30), was detained at the spot.

Accused Residing in Nalasopara; Hails from Nigeria

According to police, the accused currently resides at Basera Apartment, Pragatinagar, Nalasopara East, and belongs to Imo State, Nigeria.

Drugs and Phone Seized; NDPS Case Registered

The seized items include 255 grams of mephedrone (MD) and a mobile phone.

A case has been registered at Tulinj Police Station under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Crackdown Part of Larger Anti-Drug Drive

Police officials said the action is part of an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking across the twin-city region.

Further investigation is underway at Tulinj Police Station.

