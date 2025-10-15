 Mumbai Crime: Chembur Police Nab Autorickshaw Driver Within 12 Hours For Snatching Mobile Phone From 90-Year-Old Senior Citizen
Mumbai Crime: Chembur Police Nab Autorickshaw Driver Within 12 Hours For Snatching Mobile Phone From 90-Year-Old Senior Citizen

In a swift and commendable action, the Chembur police arrested an autorickshaw driver within 12 hours of snatching a mobile phone from a 90-year-old senior citizen. The accused has been identified as Dhanraj Rambhau Salve, 45, a resident of Rahul Nagar, Vashi Naka, Chembur.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Chembur Police arrest autorickshaw driver within 12 hours for snatching a mobile phone from a 90-year-old man | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a swift and commendable action, the Chembur police arrested an autorickshaw driver within 12 hours of snatching a mobile phone from a 90-year-old senior citizen. The accused has been identified as Dhanraj Rambhau Salve, 45, a resident of Rahul Nagar, Vashi Naka, Chembur.

Incident Near Central Avenue Road

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on October 14 when Venkateshwaran Vaidyanathpuram, a resident of the Diamond Garden area in Chembur, had taken a rickshaw to Central Avenue Road for a haircut.

While he was paying the fare after alighting from the rickshaw, the driver — later identified as Salve — suddenly pushed him and snatched the mobile phone from his hand.

Victim Files Complaint After Support from Neighbours

Despite resistance from Mr. Vaidyanathpuram, the accused forcefully stole the phone and fled the scene. Shocked and shaken, the elderly man returned home and informed the residents of his building about the incident. With their support and encouragement, he approached the Chembur police station and filed a complaint.

Swift Police Investigation Leads to Arrest

Based on his statement, a case under Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, was registered against the unidentified autorickshaw driver. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Kewale, the crime detection unit began a thorough investigation.

CCTV Footage Helps Trace the Accused

The team reviewed CCTV footage from the area and traced the autorickshaw’s registration number. With this, they were able to obtain the accused’s mobile number. However, Salve had switched off his phone and gone into hiding.

Accused Confesses, Stolen Phone Recovered

Acting swiftly, the police used informant networks to locate Salve in his locality and took him into custody. During interrogation, Salve confessed to the crime. The stolen mobile phone — a grey Samsung Galaxy A23 — was recovered from his possession, police confirmed.

Also Watch:

Police Praised for Swift Action

The Chembur Police have been lauded for their quick and efficient action in solving the case and bringing the culprit to justice in less than 12 hours.

