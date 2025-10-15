Mumbai Crime News: ₹5.29 Crore Fraud Case Registered Over Forged Will At Gamdevi Police Station | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai police have registered a major case of financial fraud and forgery at Gamdevi Police Station following orders from the Girgaon Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The case revolves around the alleged fraudulent use of a forged will to misappropriate ₹5.29 crore from the account of a deceased person.

Details of Accused and Complaint

The complaint was filed by Sanjeev Shashikant Kothari (60), a businessman residing at Ocean Crest, Warden Road. The accused include Nipun Navneet Mehta (75), Varun Nipun Mehta (35), Swati Nipun Mehta (70), Jenia Varun Mehta (35), all residents of Emperior Edge, Nakase Marg, Janata Nagar, Tardeo, along with Venkatesh Prasad (72) of Tamil Nadu, Smita Shailesh Bhansali (77) of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and one unidentified person.

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

The complainant alleged that the accused knowingly presented a forged will of the late Shrikant Surajlal Mehta before the Bombay High Court as genuine. Using this document, the accused allegedly transferred ₹5.29 crore from the deceased’s bank account for personal gain.

Police Action and Investigation

Following the court’s directive, the Gamdevi Police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the fraudulent transactions and forged documents is currently underway.