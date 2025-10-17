‘Guru Maa’ Jyoti Arrested In Mumbai For Trafficking 200 Bangladeshi Transgender Nationals & Forging Fake Aadhar, PAN Cards

Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Jyoti Arrested In Mumbai For Illegally Living In India With Fake Identity For 30 Years | X (@AskAnshul)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a Bangladeshi transgender woman, known locally as “Guru Maa,” for allegedly trafficking over 200 Bangladeshi nationals into India and living in the country illegally for nearly three decades using forged documents.

The accused, identified as Babu Ayan Khan, also known as Jyoti or Guru Maa, had entered India through the Murshidabad border in West Bengal many years ago. According to investigators, she managed to build a new identity in Mumbai’s transgender community by obtaining fake Indian documents, including a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and PAN card.

Police said that under her alias as a spiritual leader, Guru Maa gained the trust of hundreds of transgender individuals across Mumbai. She had nearly 300 followers and operated mainly in areas such as Rafiq Nagar, Govandi, and Shivaji Nagar. Her growing influence earned her the title of “Guru Maa” among community members.

Investigations revealed that Guru Maa ran a large trafficking network that brought Bangladeshi nationals into India illegally. New entrants were first taken to Kolkata, where fake certificates were created for them, and later shifted to Mumbai. They were made to live in cramped rooms, paying rent between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 per month.

Further inquiry uncovered her involvement in the illegal occupation of over 200 flats and huts registered under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Police sources allege she earned lakhs of rupees by renting these properties and even forced some individuals into prostitution.

Her arrest followed a detailed verification of her identity documents, which were found to be fraudulent. The Mumbai Police have booked her under immigration, forgery, and trafficking charges. Officials believe her case exposes a wider network of illegal immigrants using fake Indian identities to evade law enforcement.