Mumbai Metro Line 8 DPR Submitted To Maha Govt: Gold Line To Cut Travel Time Between CSMIA And Navi Mumbai Airport To 45 Minutes

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has officially submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the much-awaited Mumbai Metro Line 8, connecting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The DPR has been handed over to the Maharashtra state government for evaluation and approval.

State Cabinet Likely To Approve Soon

According to Infra News India Post on X, the state cabinet is expected to take up the proposal for discussion in its upcoming meeting. Once the Maharashtra government grants approval, the project will move to the Public Investment Board (PIB) for financial vetting. The final clearance will then come from the Union Cabinet, paving the way for construction to begin.

Gold Line To Cut Airport Travel Time By Half

The proposed Metro Line 8, also known as the Gold Line, will cover a total distance of 34.89 km. It will include 20 stations, of which 14 will be elevated and 6 underground. The line promises to transform inter-airport travel by reducing the commute time between CSMIA and NMIA to just 40–45 minutes—a significant improvement from the current 1.5-hour road journey.

Boost To Mumbai’s Transport Infrastructure

This corridor is seen as a game-changer for Mumbai’s transport network, enhancing connectivity between the island city and the rapidly developing Navi Mumbai region. It will not only ease congestion on major arterial roads like the Eastern Express Highway and Sion-Panvel Highway but also provide a faster, more reliable link for passengers catching domestic and international flights.

Next Steps And Impact On Commuters

Once all approvals are secured, the Mumbai Metro Line 8 project will move into the implementation phase, bringing the city closer to a multi-modal transport future. With the Gold Line in place, passengers will be able to seamlessly travel between two major airports, further strengthening Mumbai’s status as India’s financial and aviation hub.