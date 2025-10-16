 'Build Bridges, Not Barriers': Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya Urges Students During Visit To Hindu College
Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya, visiting India for the first time since taking office, addressed students at her alma mater, Hindu College, Delhi University. She urged them to “build bridges, not barriers,” emphasized empathy, education, and defending democracy, and recalled India’s support during Sri Lanka’s economic crisis.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya | PTI

New Delhi: "Always build bridges, not barriers, at home, office or between nations," Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, who is on an India visit, said on Thursday.

Recalling India's aid during economic crisis in the island country, she said it was "the hand of a true friend in our darkest hours".

The two neighbouring nations are bound by civilisational and cultural ties, and India is an unwavering partner in Sri Lanka's journey, she added.

Amarasuriya was addressing students during a visit to her alma mater Hindu College under the Delhi University on Thursday. She pursued a Bachelor's degree in Sociology at Delhi University from 1991 to 1994.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister is visiting India from October 16-18, her first visit to the country after assuming office.

Even before the arrival of the distinguished alumna, there was a palpable excitement in the campus, with huge posters put up in corridors and mounted on walls to welcome her. Faculty members, current students and other alumni had gathered at the campus.

Principal Anju Srivastava welcomed the Lankan Prime Minister as she arrived in the campus.

As she stepped out of the car, Amarasuriya waved at students perched along the corridor on the first floor of the main building.

Prior to attending the ceremonial event hosted at the Sanganeria Auditorium, she interacted with faculty members and some students of the Sociology Department, as well as members of the college parliament.

Addressing students later, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister exhorted them to ask difficult questions and challenge assumption.

"Education and empathy must go hand in hand," she said, adding that intelligence is incomplete without compassion.

Highlighting the importance of safeguarding the democratic system, Amarasuriya told students to defend it. "Democracy is not a spectator's sport, it is hard work," she said.

