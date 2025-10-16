 Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Accuses St Rita's Public School Of Politicising Hijab Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Accuses St Rita's Public School Of Politicising Hijab Row

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Accuses St Rita's Public School Of Politicising Hijab Row

Kerala’s hijab row at a Palluruthy school has been amicably resolved after an eighth-grade student agreed to follow school rules. Education Minister V. Sivankutty criticised the school management for politicising the issue and attempting to shift blame onto the government, warning against undermining state authority in education matters.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty | File Pic

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the hijab row at a private school in Palluruthy near Kochi has now settled, Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Thursday launched an attack on the school management for what he termed as an "organised attempt" to politicise the issue and blame the government.

About The Controversy

The controversy had erupted after an eighth-grade student was allegedly barred from entering her classroom for wearing a hijab, as it was against the school rules.

While the girl's father initially agreed to abide by the rules, things went astray following the alleged intervention of external forces.

FPJ Shorts
UP NEET 2025 Round 3: Revised State Merit List Out, 34,511 Students Eligible For Counselling; Choice Filling From October 17
UP NEET 2025 Round 3: Revised State Merit List Out, 34,511 Students Eligible For Counselling; Choice Filling From October 17
'Virat Kohli Of Tekken': Pakistani Esports Player Makes Stunning Claim About Himself After Capturing 7th EVO Title; Video
'Virat Kohli Of Tekken': Pakistani Esports Player Makes Stunning Claim About Himself After Capturing 7th EVO Title; Video
IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design
IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design
BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4
BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4

The school was closed for two days, and in the meantime, the issue was amicably settled. However, after Sivankutty's Facebook post in which he asked for a report on the incident, things went out of control.

Read Also
Telangana National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Exam 2025–26: Registration Deadline Extended To...
article-image

While the school management was firm and backed by a 2018 Kerala High Court order giving the school management freedom to formulate rules, the Palluruthy School decided to approach the High Court.

On Wednesday, fresh talks resolved the issue with the girl's father agreeing to abide by the rules.

However, Sivankutty was irked by the firm stand taken by the school authorities that they would take legal recourse.

On Wednesday, Sivankutty went on record to say that since the issue has been amicably resolved, there was no further need for the government to intervene.

However, irked by the widespread criticism over his social media remarks, the minister minced no words and accused the school management of trying to "deliberately escalate" the situation for political mileage.

Read Also
Assam Govt Issues Document Verification Schedule For CTET-Qualified Candidates; Minister Ranoj Pegu...
article-image

"There is a clear and calculated attempt to shift the blame onto the government. The management is trying to politicise a sensitive issue," he said and warned that the government would not tolerate any attempt to undermine its authority in matters concerning education and fundamental rights.

He was particularly critical of the school's principal, the PTA president and the legal counsel.

Meanwhile, the girl student also did not attend the classes on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP NEET 2025 Round 3: Revised State Merit List Out, 34,511 Students Eligible For Counselling; Choice...

UP NEET 2025 Round 3: Revised State Merit List Out, 34,511 Students Eligible For Counselling; Choice...

IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design

IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility...

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility...

India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022

India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022

MPPSC Releases SET 2025 Notification Out: Registration Begins October 25; Check Dates, Eligibility,...

MPPSC Releases SET 2025 Notification Out: Registration Begins October 25; Check Dates, Eligibility,...