ICAI CA Jan 2026 Admit Card Expected Shortly On icai.org; Check Exam Dates And Steps To Download

Photo credits: ICAI

ICAI CA Jan 2026 Admit Card: The ICAI CA January 2026 session admit cards are anticipated to be released shortly by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The URL on the official website will allow candidates taking the ICAI CA January 2026 session exams to download their admission cards.

Candidates must go to the official website and use their login information to download the ICAI CA January 2026 admission card. On the day of the exam, the ICAI CA admission card 2026 must be brought to the testing location.

The official ICAI CA January 2026 admission card will be accessible at icai.org.

ICAI CA Jan 2026 Admit Card: Exam dates

Final Examination

Group I: January 5, 7, 9, 2026

Group II: January 11, 13, 16, 2026

Intermediate Examination

Group I: January 6, 8, 10, 2026

Group II: January 12, 15, 17, 2026

Foundation Examination

January 18, 20, 22, 24, 2026

Note:

Exams will be conducted at designated centres across India and abroad.

ICAI CA Jan 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can obtain the hall passes by following the instructions below after ICAI releases them online:

Step 1: Go to eservices.icai.org, the e-services portal of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Step 2: Click the link to access the CA admit card for the Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams.

Step 3: Enter your password and user identification number to log in.

Step 4: Examine, download, and store the admit card.

Step 5: Bring a printed copy to the testing location.

ICAI CA Jan 2026 Admit Card: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name and roll number

Name of the exam

Exam centre name and complete address

Exam schedule (date and time of papers)

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Reporting time to the examination centre

Important instructions and guidelines for candidates

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website any major information.