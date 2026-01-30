Kuwait-Delhi IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Ahmedabad Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found Onboard |

A major security alert was triggered on Friday after an IndiGo flight operating from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad following a suspected hijack and bomb threat. The emergency landing was carried out as a precaution after a threatening message was discovered onboard the aircraft.

According to reports, the scare began when a handwritten note warning of a hijack and explosion was found scribbled on a piece of tissue paper inside the cabin. The discovery immediately alerted the crew, prompting them to inform aviation authorities.

In response, standard security protocols were activated, and the pilots decided to divert the aircraft to Ahmedabad airport to ensure passenger safety. Upon landing, security agencies conducted extensive checks of the aircraft and luggage.

Officials have confirmed that no suspicious or explosive material has been found so far. “No suspicious object has been recovered at this stage. The aircraft will be allowed to resume its journey only after receiving final security clearance,” an airport official said.

Further investigations are underway to determine the source and credibility of the threat.