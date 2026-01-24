 Congress Divided Over Bihar Alliance With RJD After Poll Defeat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Divided Over Bihar Alliance With RJD After Poll Defeat

Congress Divided Over Bihar Alliance With RJD After Poll Defeat

Congress faces internal conflict over its Bihar alliance with RJD after a poor election showing, winning only six seats. At a high-level meeting led by Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Rahul Gandhi, all six Congress MLAs opposed continuing the tie-up, blaming it for their losses. Some leaders, however, supported the alliance. Defection rumors were denied by party officials.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | X - @kcvenugopalmp

Patna: There are differences of opinion within Congress over the party`s tie up with RJD after its humiliating defeat in the recently concluded assembly election.

The issue was raised during a high-level meeting held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Friday.

Kharge reportedly asked party office-bearers and MLAs from Bihar whether the alliance with the RJD should continue or if the Congress should go solo in the state. All six Congress MLAs opposed continuing the alliance, saying that it had damaged the party’s electoral prospects. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

Read Also
JD(U) Hints At Bigger Role For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant
article-image

Some office-bearers, however, argued in favour of maintaining the alliance. Sources said Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a Rajya Sabha member considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, supported continuation of the tie-up, describing it as both beneficial and necessary for Bihar.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Divided Over Bihar Alliance With RJD After Poll Defeat
Congress Divided Over Bihar Alliance With RJD After Poll Defeat
Bangladesh Cricket Board Launches Probe Into Corruption Allegations Against Director Mokhlesur Rahman
Bangladesh Cricket Board Launches Probe Into Corruption Allegations Against Director Mokhlesur Rahman
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Issues Show-Cause Notices To Officials Over Infrastructure Deficiencies In Airoli
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Issues Show-Cause Notices To Officials Over Infrastructure Deficiencies In Airoli
EU Commits €10 Million To Boost Women's Economic Empowerment In Afghanistan
EU Commits €10 Million To Boost Women's Economic Empowerment In Afghanistan

In the last state polls, Congress won only six out of 61 seats it contested. RJD, the largest constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, contested 143 seats but managed to win only 25. In contrast, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), secured 202 seats.

All six Congress MLAs, Surendra Prasad (Valmiki Nagar), Abhishek Ranjan (Chanpatia), Manoj Biswas (Forbesganj), Abidur Rahman (Araria), Qamrul Hoda (Kishanganj) and Manohar Prasad Singh (Manihari), also attended the meeting amid speculation of possible defections. They ruled out the possibility of joining Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD (U). The meeting at Kharge’s residence was convened to clear the air over these rumours.

Read Also
'Who Are They Trying To Protect?' RJD MP Surendra Yadav Questions Nitish Kumar Govt Over Lax Police...
article-image

After the meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said, “There were rumours that all our MLAs from Bihar were deserting the party. However, all of them were present at the meeting in Delhi. These reports are completely baseless.”

Speculation about defections had intensified after the MLAs skipped a feast organised by the party at Sadaquat Ashram ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Divided Over Bihar Alliance With RJD After Poll Defeat
Congress Divided Over Bihar Alliance With RJD After Poll Defeat
National Girl Child Day 2026: India Advances Towards Gender Equality With Focus On Empowering Girls
National Girl Child Day 2026: India Advances Towards Gender Equality With Focus On Empowering Girls
'Mantri Is Our Servant…': Frustrated Man Carrying Patient Confronts Police After UP Dy CM’s...
'Mantri Is Our Servant…': Frustrated Man Carrying Patient Confronts Police After UP Dy CM’s...
New Delhi: European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas Begins First Official Visit To India To...
New Delhi: European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas Begins First Official Visit To India To...
Republic Day 2026 Parade: Man Captures Tableau Heading Towards Rashtrapati Bhavan In Spoiler Alert...
Republic Day 2026 Parade: Man Captures Tableau Heading Towards Rashtrapati Bhavan In Spoiler Alert...