VIDEO: TVK Chief Vijay Distributes Water Bottles To Crowd Before Karur Stampede That Killed 38, Including Children | X/@PTI

Karur: Nearly 30,000 people gathered in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, September 27, to see actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, where a stampede claimed the lives of at least 38 people, including eight children, and left over 46 others injured.



Videos from the event show the actor-politician tossing bottles of water into the crowd shortly before the tragedy unfolded.



Here's what happened



Vijay was expected to arrive in Karur around noon but only reached after 6:00 pm, according to officials. The long delay saw the crowd swell significantly, with people tightly packed along the road by the time his custom-built campaign bus arrived. Video clips from the scene showed supporters clustering near the vehicle as Vijay spoke briefly and pointed to ambulances attempting to move through the mass of people.

Spotting a commotion in the crowd, the actor stopped speaking, called for bottles of water and threw them towards the people. Others accompanying him on the bus also joined in distributing water. At one point, he was heard shouting “Coming, coming, coming… ambulance,” apparently directing attention to medical help approaching.



Inquiry into case announced



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin confirmed that eight children and 16 women were among the dead. He announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family and said a one-member inquiry commission headed by retired High Court Justice Aruna Jagadeesan would investigate the incident.



“The loss of these precious lives has shaken the hearts of us all. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss,” the chief minister said, adding that he would travel to Karur to meet the families and visit the injured in hospital.

The DMK criticised the TVK leader for the delay, alleging it was deliberate to create visuals of a massive gathering as Vijay attempts to position himself as an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK alliances ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.