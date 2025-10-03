Karnataka Shocker: Gang Kills 34-Year-Old Specially-Abled Man, Stages Accident To Claim ₹5 Crore Insurance In Hospet

Gangadhar | IANS

Hospet: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Hospet, where a gang allegedly murdered a 34-year-old specially-abled man and staged a road accident to fraudulently claim a ₹5.2 crore insurance policy taken out in his name by the gang. Shockingly, a woman from the gang even posed as the victim’s wife to claim the insurance money.

The case came to light after the victim’s real wife, Sharadamma, filed a police complaint in Vijayanagara district. The victim, identified as Gangadhar, was a resident of Jeeraganur village in Kampli taluk and had been living in Hospet. According to a News18 report, Gangadhar had been partially paralysed after suffering a stroke three years ago and was unable to use the left side of his body.

According to police, the case initially appeared to be a hit-and-run. On the morning of September 28, police received a call about a body found on Sandur Road. However, suspicions arose when the victim’s wife told police that they did not own a two-wheeler,casting serious doubt on the accident narrative.

Further investigation revealed that the gang had taken out a ₹5.2 crore insurance policy in Gangadhar’s name, listing a fake wife named “Ningamma” as the nominee. After murdering Gangadhar, the gang transported his body to the outskirts of the city, placed it on a two-wheeler, and then rammed it with a car to make it appear as though he died in a road accident.

Police Action

Police has so far arrested six people, including the woman who claimed to be the deceased’s wife. The accused were identified as Huligemma, who posed as the wife; Krishnappa from Koppal; Ravi and Ajay from Hospet and Riyaz and Yograj Singh. The police have also recovered the car and moped used to commit the crime.