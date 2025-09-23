 YouTuber Sourav Joshi Receives ₹5 Crore Extortion Call From 'Bhau Gang'; Here's What We Know About Its Leader
The person behind the threat identified himself as a member of the "Bhau Gang." Joshi reportedly received the threatening email on September 15. Following the threat, he filed a police complaint.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Sourav Joshi | Sourav Joshi Vlogs

Popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi has received an extortion threat demanding ₹5 crore. The ransom demand was made via email.

The person behind the threat identified himself as a member of the "Bhau Gang." Joshi reportedly received the threatening email on September 15. Following the threat, he filed a police complaint.

Security has since been beefed up outside the vlogger’s residence. Meanwhile, cybercrime teams have launched an investigation to trace the source of the threat and identify those involved.

According to the complaint, the sender warned of severe consequences if the ransom amount was not paid.

This isn't the first time Sourav Joshi has been targeted. In November last year, he received a similar threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding ₹2 crore via a letter. Joshi has 36.2M subscribers on YouTube.

Who is Himanshu Bhau?

Gang leader Himanshu Bhau, aged just 22, hails from Haryana’s Rohtak district. He faces multiple charges of murder, fraud, robbery and extortion, with around 18 criminal cases linked to him and his associates. Police records show 10 cases against him in Rohtak, seven in Jhajjar, and one in North Delhi.

In 2023, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him, and he is accused of fleeing India in 2022 using a fake passport. His last tracked location was Portugal. Both Delhi and Haryana police have declared rewards on him, amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh.

article-image

Formed in 2020, the Himanshu Bhau gang has made its presence felt across Delhi-NCR. Known for extortion, intimidation and violent crime, the group has left behind its signature mark, “Bhau Gang Since 2020,” at several crime scenes to instil fear.

